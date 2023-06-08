GOP Avoids Vote to Hold FBI Chief in Contempt, Makes Another Deal

House Republicans avoided a vote to hold the FBI in contempt by agreeing Wednesday to allow all members of a key committee to review an investigative document related to President Joe Biden.

GOP AVOIDS CONTEMPT CHARGES

Rep. James Comer, head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, threatened a contempt vote Thursday after he got access to the document Monday and an FBI briefing about it because the rest of the committee didn’t have access, too.

The compromise reached late Wednesday calls for all members of the committee to be able to review the document, called an FD-1023, and two other documents mentioned in it. Comer canceled the contempt vote.

“Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people,” said Comer, R-Ky.

We’ll never see Republicans move on contempt charges or impeachment, and Democrats know it. That’s my personal opinion. Wray is an unelected bureaucrat and shouldn’t win out over Congress, our elected representatives. We’ll have to wait and see how this next deal works out.

