GOP Avoids Vote to Hold FBI Chief in Contempt, Makes Another Deal

House Republicans avoided a vote to hold the FBI in contempt by agreeing Wednesday to allow all members of a key committee to review an investigative document related to President Joe Biden.
GOP AVOIDS CONTEMPT CHARGES
Rep. James Comer, head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, threatened a contempt vote Thursday after he got access to the document Monday and an FBI briefing about it because the rest of the committee didn’t have access, too.
The compromise reached late Wednesday calls for all members of the committee to be able to review the document, called an FD-1023, and two other documents mentioned in it. Comer canceled the contempt vote.
“Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people,” said Comer, R-Ky.
We’ll never see Republicans move on contempt charges or impeachment, and Democrats know it. That’s my personal opinion. Wray is an unelected bureaucrat and shouldn’t win out over Congress, our elected representatives. We’ll have to wait and see how this next deal works out.
Comer’s behavior shows he is controlled opposition, he does the absolute minimum to retain a shred of credibility. His oath is not about his credibility, it is about the Constitutional oversight congress has over the agencies.
He, Jordan and MTG look and are awful.
Normally I agree with your comments but I think Comer seems to have gotten Wray to blink, this time. Wray’s Impeachment was not the goal unless it needed to be. Cooperation from the corrupt FBI is the primary goal and the impeachment threat was the only leverage to achieve the goal. Comer doesn’t want to impeach this soon because he would be expending his only remaining leverage over Wray. He wants the corrupt Biden family exposed. Wray sucks, and may still face impeachment, but he’s still secondary to the big guy, Mr. Treason.
Comer blinked and I don’t have much faith in this going anywhere. There’s adequate evidence against Wray, Biden, etc. Meanwhile, headlines for now, Trump’s facing charges and looking at jail time. Give me a break. Our justice system is corrupt.
As head of judiciary, Jordan has the most direct power of oversight on the DOJ, and he does nothing. Comer seems like a Faux News personality more than an official. These people are betrayers, and are effectively in collusion with the DOJ.
Wray may be a bureaucrat but he is a boss in the organized crime family masquerading as Democrats and RINOS. Only Trump can bring him tojustice.