There were Riots in Portland last night but rioters will not be prosecuted

There was a riot in Portland last night.

There was another riot last night outside the Justice Center which houses the police department. The nutjobs are emboldened since the new Soros-funded prosecutor for Portland made it clear he will not prosecute people guilty of rioting.

Police ordered the roughly 200 ‘protesters,’ the Democrats, to leave the area. The ‘protesters’ didn’t leave. ‘Protesters’ fought among themselves and set off fireworks.

And the riots began

After 10:30 p.m., police said some people in the crowd threw an unknown substance toward the front doors of the police bureau’s Central Precinct. Other people in the group launched commercial-grade fireworks toward the fence surrounding the federal courthouse nearby. They also started a fire outside the building.

Police said they used their sound truck to ask the crowd to stop launching fireworks and starting fires at the courthouse. They said the protesters pointed green lasers at the eyes of the officers inside the truck.

Lasers were used in Portland recently to blind three federal officers.

Police said people continued engaging in criminal behavior and officers declared the situation an unlawful assembly at around 11:30 p.m.

Police told the group to leave the area and anyone who did not comply would be subject to citation, arrest, or the use of crowd control munitions – including tear gas. Despite these announcements, police said most people remained in the street and some started a fire outside the Central Precinct doors. Oregon State Police and Portland Police began dispersing the crowd.

Police said people threw a large explosive and other fireworks toward officers, along with fist-sized rocks, bottles, and cans of paint. One officer’s hand was severely injured. Others received minor injuries, police said. Officers took some people into custody. They declared a riot at around midnight.

Even after the riot was declared, police said the group moved back south toward the Justice Center where they threw eggs and more fireworks toward officers. Police used CS gas and crowd control tactics.

The crowd continued to throw things at police and one person vandalized a police car.

They grew tired

By 2:30 pm, the mob mostly dispersed.

Police arrested two people. Even that is a waste of time. The Soros prosecutor refuses to prosecute crimes like rioting or interfering with the police. George Soros is doing a lot of damage to this country.

VIDEOS FROM CRAZYLAND

Unfearful of consequences, antifa rioters move in to fight police in close combat. They are promptly shoved back. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/j9z1vgHU0I — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Rioters have returned to attacking the federal courthouse in downtown Portland again tonight. They’re throwing lots of projectiles and explosives at the building. They started a fire on the front. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/OEpsM8ovZl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Overnight on 12–13 Aug., another riot was declared by Portland Police after #antifa returned downtown to attack both the Justice Center & the federal courthouse. They came armed w/shields & batons, & started fires on the buildings. Only 2 were arrested. https://t.co/yEL30n8Ghj pic.twitter.com/JiYaFkEwY5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Rioters try and fail to stop police from making an arrest at the antifa riot in downtown Portland. They’ve been throwing explosives at the federal courthouse and starting fires all over the street and buildings. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/Pdy01bnkzy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Evidence that they are very stupid people:

Antifa in downtown Portland are burning another pig head wearing a cop hat outside the Justice Center. They also burn a Trump flag. Video by @TheHannahRay #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/g5mRQKyStN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

More here – The gathering in downtown Portland followed days of protests in east Portland #LiveOnK2 https://t.co/IzzLHtWeOo — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) August 13, 2020