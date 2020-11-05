Big error revealed in Arizona results that could change things

Fox’s Bill Hemmer just went through the numbers, and it looks like the President could lose as soon as noon today. Nevada is breaking for Biden, but that is being contested over potential fraud (see the next article). Trump is also basically tied with Biden in Georgia, with many likely Biden votes to be counted. North Carolina won’t give a count until November 12th, and the election in NC is close.

ARIZONA DATA IS WRONG

Fox News says Arizona is still breaking for Biden. Pennsylvania is within two points, and Philly-Dem votes keep coming in.

We have news about Arizona. There is a major error in reporting Arizona results.

Edison Research data, which major news organizations including The New York Times utilize to report voting results, reported that 98% of precincts in Arizona had been counted when in fact only 86% had been counted.

New York Times editor Patrick LaForge tweeted, “An error was found in the data feed from Edison Research (used by @nytimes and other news organizations) for Arizona results – 86 percent of ballots have been counted, not 98%. NYT has not called the state for Biden, though he still leads.”

National Journal editor-in-chief Jeff DuFour noted: “This gives some credence to the Trump camp’s argument in a call with reporters that it expects to pull ahead in Arizona because most of the outstanding vote is in Trump-friendly territory.”

NY Times editor LaForge believes 100% has been counted and Arizona is just “waking up.”

Fox called Arizona with very few votes tabulated which infuriated Republican Governor Ducey. Fox, however, is sticking with that. Since the person who calls that for them is a Democrat, it comes as no surprise.

Will it help? We don’t know. It could affect the results as we’ve seen them posted.

The lawsuits by the Trump campaign could slow the counting in some states, not Arizona however since tens of thousands keep showing up. It’s hard to have faith in court cases making a difference in who will be President.

This is a short clip about Joe’s crazy speech last night:

OPINION

Do you find it amazing that Democrats are actually okay with a puppet president like we see in the Third World?

Democrats and the Democrat media shoved a candidate down our throats who doesn’t even know what he is saying half the time. He’s obviously mentally unfit. That’s what this party and their media think of Americans.

The stock market is going up because there is a real possibility that Republicans will keep the majority in the Senate. We better keep the Senate or puppet Joe and his corporate and Big Tech masters, the Clinton-Obama mafia, and the deep-pocketed socialists will run amok. Hillary already said they will, and they will move quickly.