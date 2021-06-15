Big! If GOP wins back the House, Ilhan Omar will lose her committee assignment



















During an interview on Tuesday with Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of her committee spot if the GOP wins back the House in 2022.

The comments from McCarthy came in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) inaction against Omar for her consistent anti-Semitic and anti-American comments.

“I will promise you this: If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs, or anybody that has an anti-Semitic, anti-American view. That is not productive and that is not right,” McCarthy asserted.

That will send a message to the rest of the communist anti-Semites in Congress.

Watch:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy goes after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): “I will promise you this: If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs [Committee] or anybody that has an anti-semitic, anti-American view.” pic.twitter.com/aLUGsJfW2t — The Recount (@therecount) June 15, 2021

