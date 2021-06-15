Big! If GOP wins back the House, Ilhan Omar will lose her committee assignment

During an interview on Tuesday with Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of her committee spot if the GOP wins back the House in 2022.
The comments from McCarthy came in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) inaction against Omar for her consistent anti-Semitic and anti-American comments.
“I will promise you this: If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs, or anybody that has an anti-Semitic, anti-American view. That is not productive and that is not right,” McCarthy asserted.
That will send a message to the rest of the communist anti-Semites in Congress.
Watch:
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy goes after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN):
“I will promise you this: If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs [Committee] or anybody that has an anti-semitic, anti-American view.” pic.twitter.com/aLUGsJfW2t
— The Recount (@therecount) June 15, 2021
Come now Sara. This is not big. This is the weak McCarthy pretending to be tough. This is just talk.
A big story would be that the repubs win the house and the speaker is a decent, conservative Trump supporter. McCarthy is not that and never would be that. He was the right hand man of Ryan, who deliberately sabotaged the house, while McCarthy watched and said nothing. Then just a few months ago,. McCarthy blamed Trump for an insurrection.