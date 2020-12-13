Big leak of nearly 2 million CCP members embedded in Western companies

There has been a major leak of the details of nearly two million CCP members. What makes it particularly interesting is that it doesn’t just expose “people who are members of the communist party, and who are now living and working all over the world, from Australia to the US to the UK,” Sky News host Sharri Markson said. “But it’s amazing because it lifts the lid on how the party operates under President and Chairman Xi Jinping.”

It exposes Xi’s new global outlook.

More information will be in the Australian hours from now.

Ms. Markson said the leak demonstrates party branches are embedded in some of the world’s biggest companies and even inside government agencies.

“Communist party branches have been set up inside western companies, allowing the infiltration of those companies by CCP members – who, if called on, are answerable directly to the communist party, to the Chairman, the president himself,” she said.

“Along with the personal identifying details of 1.95 million communist party members, mostly from Shanghai, there are also the details of 79,000 communist party branches, many of them inside companies”.

Ms. Markson said the leak is a significant security breach likely to embarrass Xi Jinping.

“It is also going to embarrass some global companies who appear to have no plan in place to protect their intellectual property from theft. From economic espionage,” she said.

The information was extracted from a Shanghai server by Chinese dissidents and whistleblowers in April 2016. It was given to a new group, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, who leaked it.

They aren’t suggesting the members committed espionage, but the concern is whether they have taken precautions to protect their data and people. [If they’re CCP, they almost certainly committed espionage, and chances are the companies didn’t take precaustions. But, to be fair, doing business with them is legal and it doesn’t mean they spied.]

