President Trump retweets comment about firing Bill Barr today

Todd Starnes tweeted, “If the Wall Street Journal story is true and Attorney General Barr knew in the spring about the Biden investigation and kept it quiet — he should be fired by the end of business today.” President Trump not only retweeted it, but he also wrote, “A Big Disappointment!”

He was responding to the WSJ report that Barr knew about Hunter corruption for months.

BARR KNEW

Attorney General William Barr was perfectly aware of federal investigations involving President-Elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings for months. He worked overtime to shield them from the public during the 2020 presidential election, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday evening.

A source told the Wall Street Journal that Barr knew since before spring about federal investigations centered in Delaware and Manhattan. Investigators were looking into Biden’s business and financial dealings. According to the newspaper, Barr’s attempts to stop Hunter probes from being made public were under Justice Department rules that restrict prosecutors from taking public investigative steps that could affect an election’s outcome.

Barr staved off pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations. House Republicans urged Barr in October to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter after the New York Post published emails. They reported that Joe Biden was introduced by his son to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015. That was a year before the then-vice president allegedly pressured the country’s government to fire a prosecutor who had launched an investigation into the company. The Republicans also demanded that Barr answer their inquiry within five days. He did not respond.

Of course, Barr knew. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The FBI had possession of Hunter’s laptop(s) for over a year.

THE CORRUPTION WILL CONTINUE, AND BARR LET IT HAPPEN

President Trump added that “IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA!”

That’s true, but apparently, we are now the kind of country that supports corruption. In fact, we reward it.

President Trump has the same questions we all have. “Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!”

The only answer I can come up with is that Bill Barr is corrupt. Maybe you can come up with some other reason for his behavior. I can’t.

It’s more than a disappointment. It’s corruption. The Biden family is compromised, and this presents a national security threat.

Everyone Joe Biden is appointing to his staff is a China sympathizer.

Trump shouldn’t fire him at this point. Let it play out.

Meanwhile, the media is pretending we just found out about Hunter’s corruption. We knew before the election. We knew in mid-October. Apparently, Biden winning or FBI rules were more important than national security.

BARR AND DURHAM ALSO DID NOTHING ABOUT SPYGATE