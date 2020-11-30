Big legal victory for Trump Team in GA, inspection’s on after 3rd order

Team Trump sought injunction relief to inspect the Dominion voting machines. After three orders, they have that relief for machines in Cobb, Gwinett, and Cherokee Counties.

A third order was issued by the same Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. who issued the first two orders. His first order was to halt the erasure and resetting of the Georgia voting machines. The second order, issued within hours, overruled that order after the Georgia counties claimed they owned the machines.

A third order was issued by the same judge last night. The Plaintiffs obviated the issue of whether the proper officials were named by adding the election officials of those counties to the complaint.

“Defendants’ counsel argued that forensic inspections would pose substantial security and proprietary/trade secret risks to Defendants,” Judge Batten wrote.

Plaintiffs responded that they could have their own expert participate in the requested inspections, which would be video-recorded. Additionally, the experts would provide whatever information they obtain to the court. That satisfied the court.

The Judge then issued a restraining order for ten days.

“Defendants are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alteration, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee Counties. 3.Defendants are ORDERED to promptly produce to Plaintiffs a copy of the contract between the State and Dominion,” the order reads.

