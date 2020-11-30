Fake president-elect Joe Biden picks his all-female comms team

The Democrat leftist slate of communications staff and been decided and it’s all women. All that matters to Marxists are gender, sexual proclivities, race, and other meaningless traits.

This team will be a real comedown after Kayleigh McEnany.

Some of these choices are awful.

One of the appointees is Jen Psaki. She was annoying and dishonest under Barack Obama. We don’t expect much has changed. She demeaned Justice Kavanaugh based on the word of a woman with zero evidence against him.

Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

Symone Sanders is also on the team. She is another hard-left woman. She likes to rant about white supremacists, and she made it clear they don’t need white people leading the Democrat Party.

@SymoneDSanders “In my opinion, we dont need white ppl leading the Dem Party rn The DP is diverse & it shld be reflected in our leadership.” — andy (@andydale18) November 23, 2016

She’s very honored, however.

be one small part of his work. It will also be an honor to work alongside the incredible women who are taking on these roles together. @symonesanders and I were battle buddies on this campaign and there’s no one I’m prouder to have been in the fight with. 2/ — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) November 29, 2020

Symone Sanders, who formerly was the press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, is slated to become the senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president.

Sanders had worked on the Biden campaign as a senior adviser after switching from the Vermont senator’s campaign in April 2019.

Ready to serve accurately describes how I feel. Thank you Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris for entrusting me with this charge. It has been the honor of my life to work for @JoeBiden & I am elated to have the opportunity to continue to that work in the PEOPLE’S HOUSE. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) November 29, 2020

Ashley Etienne, a senior adviser on the campaign, will be the communications director for Harris once she is inaugurated as vice president. Etienne was previously the first woman and person of color to serve as the communications director and senior adviser to the House speaker.

Etienne wants open borders and children making the dangerous trek to the border.

“The extent of this Administration’s cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated,” Pelosi spokeswoman Ashley Etienne said in a statement in April 2019. “Using human beings—including little children—as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonize immigrants is despicable, and in some cases, criminal.”

Karine Jean-Pierre will become the principal deputy press secretary, and Pili Tobar will be the deputy White House communications director, the transition team said.

Jean-Pierre, a former NBC and MSNBC political analyst, served as the senior advisor to Biden and the chief of staff to Harris during the campaign. At the same time, Tobar worked as the communications director for coalitions on the campaign.

MSNBC, that’s a real qualification for you. We can expect more of the MSM-Oval Office corruption we had under Barack Obama.

Elizabeth Alexander is a black poet who writes about race.

Honored & humbled to join @DrBiden and her growing team as she charts her own historic path forward as the next FLOTUS. And so proud be part of this group of hard-working pros and strategic communicators @KBeds @AshleyEtienne09 @K_JeanPierre @jrpsaki @SymoneDSanders @pilitobar87 — Elizabeth Alexander (@EAlexander332) November 29, 2020

The president-elect also announced Kate Bedingfield as the White House communications director. She had served as the deputy campaign manager and communications director for the campaign. Bedingfield previously worked as the communications director for Biden when he was vice president, among other roles in the Obama White House.

She didn’t like the NY Times reporting anything about Biden’s ties to Ukraine. Free speech and keeping people informed won’t be her strong suit.