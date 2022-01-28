Big News! PA Court Rules Mail-In Ballots Are Unconstitutional

A Pennsylvania court has ruled that the mass mail-in ballots are unconstitutional.
Having worked on absentee ballots, I can assure you that they are easily corrupted, especially with unsecured Zuckerboxes everywhere. In fact, many ballots were a pathetic joke.
The Commonwealth Court ruled that Act 77, which allowed residents no-excuse absentee vote by mail in Pennsylvania, violates Article VII, Section 1 of the Pennsylvania constitution.
The Acting Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of State had his application denied for summary relief.
Pennsylvania Court Decision on Mail in Ballots by MaurA D on Scribd
They had to wait until the Big Steal was complete.
The wish list of the far left will continue to move quickly and maybe there will be some representative constitutional republic left by 2024.
Gain-Of-Function labs will have the lethal variant ready by then just in time for a Dominion SmartMatic muh democracy.
I assure the author and readers whether they support or oppose this lower court ruling that NOTHING substantial will come of this ruling and others like it. The only reaction of the perpetrators of this massive fraud will be to double down in November. There is NO RULE OF LAW in the USA. Want another example? Just yesterday Justice Breyer announced he will be stepping down but on the condition of only after his successor is confirmed. This is stunning and illustrates how the judiciary alters the Constitution And the law to serve their political and ideological purposes. It is stunning that the Senate will now have to confirm someone to a seat that is NOT yet vacant. Breyer is saying he is a king and can select his replacement or place restrictions on the selection to ensure that someone to his liking is selected. This is the same extra- constitutional reasoning they will use to interpret this election fraud ruling and any others. The federal courts will most likely rule that the fraud was entirely confirmed when Biden took the oath of office and cannot be undone no matter what evidence of fraud is presented. This fraud is no different than if someone forged your name to a deed, sold your property and the court said that you can’t get it back. In the unlikely event the court rules the fraud must be corrected the Obiden Regime will ignore the ruling and proceed to implement more fraud and dare the people to do anything about it. In other words,my friends,there is NO RULE OF LAW.