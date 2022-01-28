Big News! PA Court Rules Mail-In Ballots Are Unconstitutional

A Pennsylvania court has ruled that the mass mail-in ballots are unconstitutional.

Having worked on absentee ballots, I can assure you that they are easily corrupted, especially with unsecured Zuckerboxes everywhere. In fact, many ballots were a pathetic joke.

The Commonwealth Court ruled that Act 77, which allowed residents no-excuse absentee vote by mail in Pennsylvania, violates Article VII, Section 1 of the Pennsylvania constitution.

The Acting Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of State had his application denied for summary relief.

Pennsylvania Court Decision on Mail in Ballots by MaurA D on Scribd

Related