Truckers Begin to Arrive in Ottawa as Trudeau Hides. Let’s Go, Brandon

Here come the truckers — entering Ottawa — as Justin Trudeau pretends he has to quarantine. Trudeau is not ill, and could easily go out and talk to them while he socially distances himself but he’s a coward, IMHO.

I’ve been reading polls that say the people stand with Trudeau but I am getting mail from Canadians saying it’s not the case, they hate them. A couple of the emails were in French.

One of the leaders of the convoy, who was on Tucker last night, said that Trudeau was behind Biden telling US truckers they had to be vaccinated.

Let’s go, Brandon!

BREAKING: The Canadian truckers are beginning to arrive in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/DmtklYM8dX — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 28, 2022

When the media does report on the truckers, they lie.

Here is the truth from the truckers:

The truckers are NOT anti-vaccine. They are mostly vaccinated — 85% of them are vaccinated. They are anti-mandates by oppressive tyrants.

They condemn the Canadian Trucking Alliance which is opposed to the protest.

Forced vaccinations and lockdowns must stop.

Emergency vehicles will NOT be blocked.

There is a strict procedure for doling out the donations.

This is not a “small, fringe” group as Trudeau proclaimed. It could be the largest protest in Canadian history.

From the truckers!!! The truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. pic.twitter.com/fx9jmGlEAF — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) January 25, 2022

Russell Brand praises their unique way of protesting. The one thing that might unite many on the left and right is a love of freedom:

Tell ’em, Russell! “Here’s to the Canadian truckers! Here’s to standing up to freedom!” pic.twitter.com/kMfgCRaOmg — Roberto Wakerell-Cruz ✝️ (@Robertopedia) January 28, 2022

Minorities support the truckers:

Trudeau was right about one thing. There are a lot of minorities supporting the freedom trucker convoy. 📍Toronto, Ontario, Canada pic.twitter.com/CghObWbH5r — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 28, 2022

It’s French Canadians too!

Massive show of support to the freedom trucker convoy just outside of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. pic.twitter.com/VQubOqn4JK — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 28, 2022

