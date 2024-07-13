Big News This Week: Massive AT&T Data Breach

[Tech Crunch] In a new breach, At&T said criminals stole the phone records of nearly all customers. The stolen data includes millions of At&T customer phone numbers, calling and text records, and location-related data.

In a statement, AT&T said that the stolen data contains phone numbers of both cellular and landline customers, as well as AT&T records of calls and text messages — such as who contacted who by phone or text — during a six-month period between May 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

AT&T said some of the stolen data includes more recent records from January 2, 2023 for a smaller but unspecified number of customers.

The stolen data also includes call records of customers with phone service from other cell carriers that rely on AT&T’s network, the company said.

No content was stolen. AT&T said the content of calls or texts were not stolen. However, texting and calling records were included. In other words, the metadata was stolen. Times and dates were not included.

It was stolen from the cloud data giant Snowflake during a recent spate of data thefts targeting Snowflake’s customers.

Hasta la Vista, Snowflake. It’s not likely they will have customers after this.