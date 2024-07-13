Our Allies on Joe: OMFG; It’s Insane; Reach Out to Trump

According to Politico EU, Biden’s performance at the summit in Washington shocked Western diplomats. Some are now building ties with the man Biden said is their enemy. They are reaching out to Donald Trump.

Why are they shocked???

Several years ago, the Brits conducted a report on Biden’s health. Then they hid it. What was in that report?

European diplomats and officials say they were shocked at President Joe Biden’s pathetic performances.

Apparently, they aren’t that shocked since one diplomat said, It has gone on for a while.

“It’s been going on for more than a year,” the person added. Key European officials have been addressing conservative think tanks in order to get the message on Ukraine across to the Trump-supporting audience, the person said.

We’re all Meloni now pic.twitter.com/bj1ECQJIXC — John Carney—Trade Wars Are Good and Easy To Win (@carney) July 11, 2024

Relations with the EU are supposed to be Biden’s big success.

Politico writes:

On Thursday, came Biden’s long press conference at the close of the NATO summit in Washington, during which he insisted he was fit enough to serve another term and the best person to beat Trump. When Biden introduced Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin,” there was an audible gasp among Europeans in the room.

One of those present texted POLITICO: “OMFG.”

A second added: “The European leaders froze onstage, although they did their best to keep smiling and clapping. Nobody mentioned it with the Biden team afterward.”

The Telegraph is covering the Biden crisis in the United States, further undermining him. His only protection is if they hide him from the public.

Abandoning 14,000 Americans to the Taliban as he surrendered Afghanistan didn’t help his image or make Europeans trust him.

Politico:

“It’s insane,” one British official said, giving a personal opinion. “All their messages, at least to the election, will be drowned out with coverage about his health and abilities. And it’s becoming a laughing stock around the world.”

“What will happen next?” the official asked. “Could he order an armed forces strike without meaning to and land himself in international court pleading some kind of mental disorder?”

Karen Pierce, Britain’s ambassador in Washington, has led outreach efforts with members of Trump’s team.

Our allies have always interfered in our elections. This is more of the same; only now they are reaching out to Trump. They see the handwriting on the proverbial wall as the train wreck is about to hit the station.