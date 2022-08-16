Big Pharma Is Testing mRNA Flu Shots for You Right Now

2 Minute Read

In a recent Journal of General Virology journal study, scientists discuss the benefits of shifting the global influenza vaccination system to a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based platform. They say it could enable better control over the product and elicit better immune responses. It will be lucrative too, no doubt. Researchers also highlight the possibility of developing a universal vaccine against the influenza virus.

“As observed in the context of SARS-CoV-2, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation led to significant challenges in terms of deployment in many countries,” Medical Net writes. This will affect acceptance of the mRNA flu shot.

There is also the fact that the health officials and politicians lied repeatedly about the mRNA and ignore side effects like heart attacks in boys and young men.

In our estimation, they are looking for new Guinea Pigs as well.

There are other problems with the mRNA flu shots. They are dispensed unequally which means they will want “rich” nations like the US to subsidize the so-called not rich nations.

Another problem is storage.

“Nevertheless, the challenges surrounding the adequate storage issue of mRNA vaccines must still be resolved, as current influenza vaccines must only be stored at 4 °C. Ultimately, the elimination of cold storage would help vaccine distribution in low-income and rural areas,” Medical Net reports.

The flu shot won’t be ready for this season but they are planning on next season.

GRIM RESULTS SO FAR

Pfizer is just beginning its trials, but Moderna released their first trials and they aren’t great.

Moderna launched a clinical trial of an mRNA seasonal flu vaccine this summer, hoping to capture the same “success” as it did with its COVID-19 vaccine. [People were forced to get the shot].

Typically, seasonal flu shots are around 40 to 60 percent effective, and pharmaceutical companies want to make that better. Three other companies are also working on mRNA flu shots, the Verge reports.

Moderna released its first results during an investor phone call and presented slides showing that the mRNA flu shots did generate antibodies — but the levels of those antibodies weren’t higher than those for other flu shots already on the market. They also had more side effects than existing shots.

Shocker!

Yep, looks like regular seasonal vaccines, but probably more reactogenicity. mRNA is not a silver bullet. https://t.co/Jqq6saI1cD — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) December 10, 2021

