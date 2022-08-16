FBI Admits They Took Donald Trump’s Passports & Returned Them

Donald Trump posted on TruthSocial that the FBI took his three passports – one expired – when they raided his home in Mar-a-Lago. Norah O’Donnell posted fake news on Twitter, claiming they were not taken during the search.

“NEW: According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump’s passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home,” she wrote.

She added that anything taken that is not on the warrant would be returned.

We are also learning tonight that if any items not contained in the warrant were retrieved during the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, they will be returned. — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 15, 2022

A DOJ official told Just The News late Monday that the agency acted “outside the scope” of the search warrant when it seized Trump’s passports during the raid on Trump’s home.

“Occasionally, a warrant collection can grab things outside the scope authorized by the court and the department is now following a procedure we would for any person affected this way,” the anonymous official said.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump, responded to O’Donnell’s tweet with an email allegedly sent by the DOJ. An alleged email from Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt stated that the passports were being returned.

“We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport. We are returning them, and they will be ready for pickup at WFO at 2 pm today. I am traveling, but you can coordinate further with [redacted] copied above. Thanks,” the screenshot of the email states.

Norah O’Donnell has not corrected her original tweet. She wants the fake news to stand.

This is how Fake News works, folks. Biden admin actively feeds half truths & lies that the media willingly amplifies—advancing a partisan narrative to attack Trump.@NorahODonnell, did your “source” read you this email? Did you bother asking if they indeed seized the passports? https://t.co/DlzkagN0ie pic.twitter.com/VwCU7DPCvg — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 15, 2022

