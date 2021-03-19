Big plan to clean up Dumptown, aka Portland









Portland Mayor Wheeler finally developed a plan to clean up Portland, affectionately dubbed ‘Dumptown’ by the residents.

Portland is a mess of garbage and graffiti due to their large homeless and Antifa population.

Wheeler is short-staffed so instead of getting some dump trucks and more sanitation workers, he hired the former mayor who has a team. They concocted the Clean and Green plan.

No one knows what it is yet or when it will be accomplished. The team has to discuss, ponder and discuss some more.

Watch:

Related