Every UN NGO has left North Korea

M. Dowling
All of the UN NGOs have left North Korea. There is no one there to help the people if they need it. The NK COVID measures make it impossible for people to stay there.

One by one, European missions have been “temporarily” shutting down offices since March. Meanwhile, U.N. workers have decreased by at least a third, and only three of seven humanitarian organizations remain on the ground.

The Hermit nation truly is that.

