Putin Envoy Says US & Russia Began Talks on a Minerals Deal

According to a Putin envoy, Russia and US discussing a rare earths deal.

Some companies have expressed interest. The envoy says Putin offered to work with the United States on rare earths.

Zelensky wants to back out of the minerals deal.

Russia and the United States have started talks on joint rare earth metals and other projects in Russia. President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy said in remarks published on Monday that some companies have already expressed interest in them.

The US has not confirmed the talks.

President Trump wants to pull Russia away from China and back into the Western sphere.

Kyiv and Moscow have floated mineral cooperation. However, President Trump said on Sunday that Zelensky wants to back out.

“Rare earth metals are an important area of cooperation, and of course, we have started discussions on various rare earth metals and projects in Russia,” Dmitriev told the Izvestia newspaper.

Over the weekend, President Trump said that if he can’t make a deal with Putin and he thinks Putin is to blame, he will level oil sanctions on Russia. Reports today say President Trump is confident Putin won’t go back on his word.

