Big Story at Oberlin: Men Who Think They’re Men Fixed Radiators in Oberlin Safe Space

















A student at ultra-liberal, far-out nutso $80,000-a-year Oberlin College was “angry” and “scared” that contractors hired to install radiators in “women and trans safe space” dorm rooms were ‘cisgender men’.

In other words, men who live as men, see themselves as men, and are men, came into the room to replace a radiator, after emailing a notice with the date and time. That angered and frightened this snowflake and other snowflakes in the dorm.

Peter Fray-Witzer attends $80,000-a-year Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. Oberlin is a joke. It’s adult daycare.

F-Witzer wrote an op-ed Friday in the campus newspaper The Oberlin Review that was actually published.

It seems cisgender men invaded his safe space for women and transgender students to fix or replace the radiators in the summer, prior to the winter freeze. He said it was an invasion of a safe space because residents are victims of abuse by cisgenders.

This bizarre person and the other fearful residents aren’t going to find too many transgender or female radiator repair persons.

“I was angry, scared, and confused. Why didn’t the College complete the installation over the summer, when the building was empty? Why couldn’t they tell us precisely when the workers would be there? Why were they only notifying us the day before the installation was due to begin?” he writes.

Surely, life will be difficult for these people. How do these people survive?

The trauma unfolds:

The next day, I waited apprehensively. The workers began installing in common spaces, and I could see immediately that they were all men. It was clear that the College had not made a special request that male workers not be allowed onto the upper floors of Baldwin. Predicting when they would reach my room was pure guesswork. I was trying to anticipate whether I would be in class when they arrived, or if I’d have to welcome strangers into my room only to be ejected to allow them space to work.

When the insistent knock eventually came, I scrambled to get my mask on and repeatedly shouted, “Coming!” through the door. Four or five construction workers stood outside, accompanied by someone who I could only assume — by his neat polo and clipboard — to be an emissary of the College. We stared at each other for a moment before I moved aside to allow the workers to enter. The emissary began issuing platitudes that the work wouldn’t take long and encouraged me to prop open my door. I asked meekly if I could actually not have a radiator installed in my dorm. I knew the answer was no before I had even said it, but hey — worth a shot.

Fray-Witzer condescendingly called one person ‘polo man.’ This is an arrogant individual.

Aside from the fear over nothing, it’s incredibly petty.

He does understand radiators have to be repaired — big give here — but:

I understand, of course, that installations like this are routine; the College needs to improve its facilities occasionally, and who am I to stand in the way of that? After all, I get a brand-spanking-new radiator, right in time for the cold weather. But why not finish the project during the four months of the summer semester, when the building was unoccupied? Why not alert us earlier to the intrusion? Why didn’t the College make a schedule detailing when the workers would be likely to arrive at each dorm and in each room? They should have taken measures to keep students comfortable and safe — especially those who have elected to live in a specifically designated safe space.

