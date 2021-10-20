Big Tech in Italy Hides Protests in Plain Sight, US Media Ignores

















As you know, Italy has been protesting and sometimes rioting against vaccine mandates and the passport. Big tech in Italy is hiding the truth from the public. In this clip, the live webcam shows an empty square while it is in fact filled with protesters.

Live webcam in Italy shows empty square yet it’s filled with protesters. They don’t want you to know! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ZeFIdKs2u — Esthy123 (@be94051942) October 18, 2021

This is very big news but our corrupt media will not report it.

Italy 🇮🇹

People continue to take to the streets and town squares to protest against vaccine passports. And our media continues to ignore them.#NoGreenPass #NoVaccinePassports #Trieste pic.twitter.com/Jg1PTlJq2N — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 19, 2021

ITALY 🇮🇹

The citizens of Trieste bring food for the port workers who are blocking entry to the port in protest against vaccine passports.

♥️🇮🇹#SiamoTuttiPortuali#NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/ph6eNz94Cm — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 15, 2021

WATCH: Thousands protest Turin, Italy against the newly announced vaccine passport. LISTEN to the chant.👇pic.twitter.com/BQ2Wey8Vvg — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 22, 2021

Large protest against the compulsory vaccine pass in Milan, Italy. Yesterday was the deadline for workers to show proof of vaccination or face suspension. pic.twitter.com/vwWLhN2ogs — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) October 16, 2021

Related















