Big Tech in Italy Hides Protests in Plain Sight, US Media Ignores

M. Dowling
As you know, Italy has been protesting and sometimes rioting against vaccine mandates and the passport. Big tech in Italy is hiding the truth from the public. In this clip, the live webcam shows an empty square while it is in fact filled with protesters.

This is very big news but our corrupt media will not report it.


  2. The COV-LARP featured scenes from Italy at the start of the Jonestownocracy, the debunked emergency room fake newz scene, and the air traffic controllers are in the news 40 years later.
    Don’t you love how history is all connected!

