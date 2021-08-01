Big Tech to put deplorables on a ‘No-Buy’ list

















“When I was COO at Paypal,” writes David Sacks, “we worked with law enforcement to restrict illegal activity. What Paypal now proposes is very different: shutting down people expressing views that are entirely lawful, just not popular in Silicon Valley.”

They aren’t alone. The left wants to censor the left out of the financial system.

David Sacks is a highly successful venture capitalist who has invested in companies including Airbnb, Bird, Eventbrite, Facebook, Houzz, Lyft, Palantir, Postmates, Reddit, Slack, SpaceX, Twitter, and Uber. Now he’s a general partner at Craft Ventures.

In an article on Bari Weiss’s substack, Sacks, a liberal, wrote, “But now PayPal is turning its back on its original mission. It is now leading the charge to restrict participation by those it deems unworthy.”

Paypal is now working with the Southern Poverty Law Center and the ADL, he says. Sacks said the ADL has changed. Along with the SPLC, the ADL has moved from antisemitism and racism to cover what it considers to be “hate” or “extremism” in general, Sacks says.

“Just as there is no set definition of “hate speech” that everyone agrees upon, the definition of a “hate group” is nebulous and ripe for overuse by those with an agenda. So it should come as no surprise that the ever-increasing list of suspects has grown from unquestionable hate groups, like neo-nazis and the KKK, to organizations who espouse socially conservative views, like the Family Research Council, religious liberty advocates, and even groups concerned with election integrity.”

“The reclassification of political opponents as hate groups has been enabled by expansive redefinitions of terms like racism, segregation and white supremacy. When “segregation” can be used in The New York Times to describe a 70% Asian school like Stuyvesant; when the notion of color-blindness is considered racist by influential intellectuals like Ibram X. Kendi; and when “white supremacy” has been used to describe any support for any policy that can result in disparate outcomes, then a broad range of organizations can be lumped in with truly vile ones. Until now, these over-categorizations were largely a case of rhetorical hyperbole in academic debates. Thanks to Big Tech, they are now being operationalized.”

“Then, a couple weeks ago, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki casually announced that the Biden administration has been flagging and reporting posts on Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms for removal as Covid-19 “misinformation” (another term with a changing and ever-expanding definition). She even said that when one tech company removes a post, they all should do it, implying that the White House is centrally coordinating a blocklist across social media properties.”

“The suppression of speech by the government is blatantly unconstitutional under the First Amendment. Given that both Congress and the administration are threatening Big Tech companies with antitrust lawsuits and the repeal of Section 230’s liability protection, it’s disingenuous for Psaki and others to claim Big Tech is doing this policing entirely of their own accord. How could they object when the administration and Congress have hung the sword of Damocles over their heads? ”

“The harm is compounded when the loss of speech rights is followed by restrictions on the ability to participate in online economic activity.”

Read the rest of this article at substack. Sacks is anti-Trump but he is pro First Amendment and sees the danger that lays ahead as Big Tech forms an unholy alliance with the government.

