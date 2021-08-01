Hammer thrower Gwen Berry plans to dishonor the US if she wins

















Hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who famously embarrassed herself and the nation during the Olympic trials, is going to represent the oppressed people if she wins. She says that she will continue to do what she’s been doing.

“I’ll represent the oppressed people,” Berry said. “That’s been my message for the last three years.”

We hope none of these America-haters win. They will all dishonor the United States.

The USA is the best nation in the world for oppressed peoples. We don’t oppress anyone, although these leftist lunatics do oppress the Right.

Two years ago on the medals stand at the Pan American Games, Berry raised her fist for attention.

During the trials, Berry claimed the playing of the national anthem was to set her up.

If Rapinoe and her hateful team win, they will do the same. As for Berry, she is wrong, she didn’t earn the right to represent the United States.

