Damning Audio Suggests Biden Used Hunter as a Proxy for Shady Deals

Joe Biden, who claimed he never spoke with Hunter about his business deals with China is heard in newly-released audio leaving a message on Hunter’s phone. The purpose of the call is to discuss Hunter’s lucrative China business deals with the Chinese spy chief.

To put this in context, Joe Biden called Hunter about a NY Times report on his Chinese business dealings. It appears that he had spoken with his son about his relationship with a criminal dubbed the “spy chief of China”.

This is a report by The Daily Mail online dot com. The audio is from a voicemail left on Hunter’s iPhone and the evidence comes straight from Joe’s own mouth.

This audio is from December 2018. Joe wanted to talk to Hunter about his dealings with the Chinese oil giant CEFC. Hunter had struck a deal with the Chinese company for millions of dollars. CEFC’s chairman Ye Jianming was arrested in China. His lieutenant Patrick Ho had been convicted of bribery.

Hunter had recorded himself referring to Ho as the “spy chief of China”.

After Joe saw the story online, he called Hunter and left the voicemail below.

“I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear,” Joe said in the voicemail.

Joe claiming he never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings is untrue. Furthermore, reports coming out from the media suggest Joe used Hunter as a proxy for shady business deals with foreign nations, including China.

Watch the three clips:

Voicemail from Joe Biden to Hunter saying he wants to discuss their China business deals. #TenPercentForTheBigGuy pic.twitter.com/bB6VUofSJg — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 27, 2022

THE HILL: “Hunter’s lucrative business dealings often included giving as much as 50 percent of his earnings to his dad, Joe Biden, according to text messages” pic.twitter.com/TgPzNOHCFW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 12, 2022

Of course, Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s foreign business dealings. Here’s 3 minutes of proof. pic.twitter.com/v6puck4I8b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2022

