Big! Trump admin deal to manufacture key drugs, ingredients in the USA

The Trump administration is providing $354 million to Virginia-based Phlow Corporation to head efforts to manufacture key drugs. The company will also produce drug ingredients for use against COV-19 and generic drugs in short supply due to surges in hospitals. It’s a big step towards moving drug production back to the USA, starting with drugs for COV and drugs in short supply because of the impact of the virus.

OUR OWN RELIABLE SOURCE OF DRUGS IN THE USA

A new facility will be erected in Virginia to do it. Hydroxychloroquine might be one of the drugs since it is in short supply. Azithromycin is also in short supply and is used with Hydroxy. Also needed is sedative fentanyl.

The $354 million contract includes another $458 million as potential options. Phlow is a start-up founded this year “to help our nation secure its own strategic drug reserve.”

The CEO Eric Edwards said America needs its own reliable source of domestically-manufactured drugs and drug ingredients.

We’re dependent on the Chinese Communist Party that runs China and that has to stop. They slowed and threatened to stop the flow of drugs. China wants to be the drugstore of the world as they said. They want to be the rulers of the world.

Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, described this project with Phlow as a “defining moment and inflection point for protecting American families — and our country–from current and future public health threats.”

Over 80% of active pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical ingredients used in the USA to manufacture generics and over-the-counter drugs are produced abroad, mostly in China and India.

GOVERNMENT-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP WILL BRING DOWN COSTS FOR BETTER DRUGS

Phlow is partnering with Civica Rx, a non-profit pharmaceutical to bring down the costs. They are also partnering with the All Institute at the Virginia Commonwealth University; and AMPAC Fine Chemicals based in Las Vegas.

They will use “flow” chemistry or the mixing of chemical reactions in a tube or pipe. It allows for faster reactions and other benefits. It also increases quality, safety, and volume, resulting in lower costs, according to the team speaking with the press.

The funds come from HHS.

Alex Azar said, “America has the capabilities, resources, and expertise to secure our medical supply chains; now the Trump administration is providing the leadership to make it happen.”

“Working with the private sector, HHS is taking a significant step to rebuild our domestic ability to protect ourselves from health threats by utilizing American-made ingredients and creating new American jobs in the process.”

So how did we get to this place where our manufacturing was sent abroad, even to our enemies? The two Bushes, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama policies pushed companies abroad.

Love him or hate him, Trump gets things done.