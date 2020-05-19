Far-left groups demand mail-in voting as the DEFAULT

A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for George Soros. He is so strongly behind the Democrat Party, you really can’t tell their policies apart. One of those policies is vote by mail. It’s the most susceptible to fraud. Soros wants it to be the default option ad infinitum, meaning you will have slews of these mail-in votes from who knows where flowing in every election. Meanwhile, Democrats like Jimmy Carter and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz already admitted it led to abuse.

We saw what happened with California’s ballot harvesting, turning Orange County deep blue. This will be worse.

The Soros-funded and looney Center for American Progress will join other Soros-financed groups demanding this as part of an overhaul to the U.S. election system. He wants federal control and the groups are lobbying congress as we speak.

THE PERMANENT ELECTORAL MAJORITY

This will only help the Democratic Party. They are planning on a permanent electoral majority and they will have it soon as they flood foreigners into red states. Foreigners overwhelmingly vote for Democrats for the goodies they offer and need. That’s why Democrats want poor immigrants.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. The plan is well-publicized. We have leaks from Wikileaks that prove Soros and the Democrat Party want a one-party system in the USA. Uncontrolled illegal immigration was one of their main policies to make it happen.

Danielle Root serves on the Democracy and Government Reform team at the CAP and she said in column decrying the popularity of “in-person voting” that we need to keep that but have mail-in voting as the ‘default.”

She wants money for it as Speaker Pelosi demands it. Root says, “States officials must not delay in implementing vital policies such as vote by mail and extended early voting for upcoming elections—nor must Congress delay providing additional funding in the amount of $4 billion as recommended by noted experts for states to make all necessary upgrades to election procedures and infrastructure in time for upcoming elections.”

The virus is an excuse.

DEMOCRATS ADMIT IT LED TO WIDESPREAD ABUSE

This isn’t about the virus at all. It’s about fraudulent voting.

“Vote-by-mail has led to widespread cases of voter fraud in states where it is more frequent. A prime example is California, where in 2018, Democrats flipped seven House seats held by Republicans; several of these seats had the Republicans in the lead on election night, but suddenly flipped to the Democrats weeks after the election due to “late” ballots being discovered,” American Greatness reports.

“Democrats have also tried to claim that in-person voting is dangerous due to the current environment; however, Wisconsin’s recent presidential primary was required to be mostly in-person voting, and the process rolled out smoothly, without any spike in cases as a result,” according to American Greatness.

The other issue is we currently have 3.5 million more registered voters than living adults in this country. That is just calling out for fraudulent voting and we’d never be able to check it.

Mail-in voting is very insecure and subject to fraud, more than any other form of voting.

As John Lott wrote at the Wall Street Journal, “Mail-in voting is a throwback to the dark old days of vote-buying and fraud. Because of this, many countries don’t allow absentee ballots for citizens living in their country, including Norway and Mexico. Americans deserve a more trustworthy system.”

“Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” That quote isn’t from President Trump. It’s the conclusion of the bipartisan 2005 report of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III.

As Debbie Wasserman-Schultz said:

FLASHBACK: Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz worried about “chaos” with mail-in ballots, signature fraud. Visit https://t.co/LgzimR6UWg to learn more.pic.twitter.com/5QlBAsGe62 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 8, 2020