Big update on tanker driver ‘deliberately’ driving into protesters during “largely peaceful” protests

“Protesters took to the streets across America again Sunday, with violence flaring in pockets of largely peaceful demonstrations fueled by the killings of black people at the hands of police. A truck driver — apparently deliberately — drove into demonstrators in Minneapolis nearly a week after George Floyd pleaded with an officer pressing a knee into his neck that he could not breathe,” the AP reported.
The Minnesota police said the driver was provoking protesters and was arrested, according to the AP. As it turns out, that was not true.
We have a big update on this. There is no evidence the driver, 35-year-old Bogdan Vechirko, was intentionally trying to hurt anyone according to the Minnesota Department of Safety.
He might have been going too fast but was already on the I-35 as police were closing the ramps.
He panicked when he saw all the people.
“We do have some info that he saw the crowd and initially he panicked and he just kept barreling forward.
“Then he saw a young woman on a bike fall down in front of him and he slammed on the brakes. And he slid until the vehicle stopped.”
Meanwhile, the loons dragged him out of his truck and beat him until some normal protesters intervened.
He said he feels incredibly lucky to be alive and to not have killed anyone.
It’s not known if he will be charged with anything.
He doesn’t look like he’s speeding in this clip to me. He was driving highway speed.
What just happened?!?! pic.twitter.com/308JBKRna3
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) May 31, 2020
PEOPLE ARE GETTING HURT IN THE “LARGELY PEACEFUL” PROTESTS
In the “largely peaceful” protests in Portland, a man who took a swing at a Black Lives Matter or Antifa protester, was chased, knocked over, and kicked in the head. At least one tooth was knocked out of his head. Listen to the horrifying kick to the man’s head.
One woman yelled, “You knocked his motherf*cking ass down,” adding the victim was a “faggot.’
She said, “Black Lives Matter, you faggot. You’re lucky we’re helping you. We’re helping you, alright? We’re showing up for you. Do Not Protest Against Black Lives. Guess what? We’re showing up for you even though you’re being terrible to people.”
She and two other black women wiped off the blood on his face while bystanders yelled, “You shouldn’t be running your mouth off like that!” and “Running your mouth get you f**ked up, man!”
The man was dazed and thanked his attackers for helping him.
Watch the incident, which came as part of the “largely peaceful” protests:
Kicked in the head laying lifeless on the street
A man had his teeth literally knocked out by Portland rioters
Reporter @farleymedia shows how vicious these riots have become
Nobody is safe
No business is exempt from destruction
— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020
The largely peaceful demonstrators are showing up in New York, Huntington Beach, Yonkers, Minneapolis, and other cities.
Oh, and they are calling for a violent revolution. Twitter has not marked or censored the tweets in any way.
Do you want a revolution? You could have had a political revolution. Now you’re going to get a REAL revolution. https://t.co/Zqq68S3AxL
— Nick Brana – #PeoplesParty (@nick_brana) May 31, 2020
The leaders are communists and socialists. [This tweet has since been hidden by the user]
“Do you want a revolution” FUCK YEAH BURN THIS BITCH DOWN, WE WILL FEAST ON THE RICH AND EVERYONE WILL BE EQUAL pic.twitter.com/fSn9Le4UQM
— ximena__ (@x__mdc) May 31, 2020
“do you want a revolution” is trending and GOD YES, FUCKING YES I DO. Burn it down, lets do as the song says, lets bring about a new world from the ashes of the old. We can do better, we – the working classes, LGBT people, people of colour, Black and Brown people – DESERVE better
— black lives matter though (@ascottishdude) May 31, 2020
Many do come from out of the area. They are being bussed in and they are funded by someone(s).
Antifa, BLM and other “Agitorgs” are setting up already in Huntington Beach CA. They are all being bussed and imported in- these agitators do NOT live in the cities they are coming in to destroy. They’re putting on a show & they are taking ‘stage orders.’ At our expense of course pic.twitter.com/QhmeJ2ksEy
— DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) May 31, 2020
Honestly, if a group of agitators were blocking me from getting to where I needed to get to on a street or highway that my tax dollars are used to build and maintain, I would be very tempted to plow right on through and not even look back.
I had to quit watching those Twin cities TV broadcasts. What they are doing and saying is disgusting. The DPS representative equated it with Charlottesville. At that point I just quit watching any of them. He accused the driver of driving at high speeds to run people down. The video clearly shows that is not the case. A Semi cannot stop the way a car does. It takes a stretch of road to come to a stop. It is, once again, the failure of the city. The freeway was shut down only shortly before the accident. A Crimewatch twitter account has been monitoring the situation from the beginning says this:
“35W was not closed at the time of the incident as it was supposed to be. It had been aired prior to the incident that State didn’t have enough resources to get it closed. So somebody fucked up not getting traffic stopped when it was supposed to be.”
The authorities have corroborated posts from this account later on. Those on the freeway pulled the man out and beat him. The driver has been arrested and taken into custody. Is it even possible to get a fair trial in that city. I doubt it.
The Governor make a remarkable statement this evening. When asked about the damage being done by locals, he says the rioters “must” be outsiders because he can’t believe this community would do that to their own neighborhoods. I guess there’s no crime in that city either.
So, they’ve set fire to St. John’s church in DC. Shannon Breams report sure seemed cavalier talking about the historical significance. I haven’t seen ONE DAMN reporter show the least little bit of outrage over all this destruction and carnage.
Freight deliveries are essential in the time of corona. It could have been a food supply shipment truck headed to the people’s food distribution collective or grocery.
I’m surprised that it took this long for it to happen.
People have had it because Trump was voted in so that this type of unrest would stop.
We weren’t born to live under no private property collective socialism (communism) and people raised before a certain time period were taught not to follow sheep off of cliffs or jump off bridges with the group.
It was a tanker truck. There was finally another angle of it going down the highway. It’s a bit suspicious how he came up to the crowd. Before, the only angle was from the rear. Another video from the front shows several cars side by side a ways from the crowd. The driver goes to the side past them and on towards the crowd. The driver will have to explain why he drove around those stopped cars. I don’t know why they were in the middle of the road. They didn’t appear to be police.
NOW, it’s been revealed it was an innocent mistake. The Governor said the driver wasn’t aware of what was going on, basically. He was pulled from the truck and beaten, but others rescued him.
Was there an apology from that DPS Commissioner for saying this was another Charlottesville. Hell no. There was one video from the angle of the back tires and a woman was trying to slash the tire. I wasn’t able to tell whether or not she accomplished it. She Was jabbing into the tire. There was a witness who said fuel was leaking, but there hasn’t been any other mention of it. The three local stations there were pretty disgusting in their reporting.
I didn’t say too much because I was pretty sure it would turn out this way. The media is a disgrace.
The don’t call it junk news just for laughs.
Remember Reginald Denny?
I do.