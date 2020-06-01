Riots are planned, orchestrated by the hardcore leftist Democrats

New York is out of control in a number of areas, especially the city, looters are walking right past police with the loot and are not being arrested. These rioters have quite a network with a wealth of communication tactics, supplies, and transportation. All of that costs money.

This is not grassroots and it is well-planned and well-funded. One out of seven of the 686 arrested are from out of town.

They are coming from Massachusettes, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa, Nevada, Virginia, Maryland, Texas, and St. Paul, Minnesota. That is according to New York City’s top counterterrorism official, John Miller.

On Saturday, Commissioner Shea put it higher. He said over 20 percent of protesters arrested Friday night were from out of town.

How these radicals work is they rabble rouse and get the natives riled up — mob mentality. It doesn’t take that many trained agitators to make it work effectively.

These people aren’t just anarchists. Antifa, for one, is self-described as an anarcho-communist organization. They have close allegiances to the Democratic Socialists of America who now have representatives in Congress.

Bernie Kerik did a good job of laying out proof of organization and planning:

Is there anyone that truly believes that this was not an organized event? How much do you think it would cost for communications and travel and manpower for an event like this. Who’s money is behind it? pic.twitter.com/ySaQZhPglZ — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 31, 2020

As Attorney General Barr said, these are far-left groups (not just Antifa) and they are organized. These events are planned.

The looters/rioters communicated where the NYPD was and then told their comrades where to go to avoid them. Supplies were kept at various locations and that takes money.

While the NYPD was dealing with multiple demonstrations in Manhattan and Brooklyn – looters took advantage and for hours destroyed storefronts and stole high luxury items in SOHO. I’ve never seen anything like it in New York City. Many looters got away walking right by NYPD. — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 1, 2020

Rioters/looters were supplied with bricks and busses. Who paid for that?

.@laralogan asks who is delivering the bricks. The rioters in Brooklyn carried these fliers & asked the person holding this one “where do we meet the bus to go back?” What bus? Who paid for it? When was it arranged? Where did it pick up people to bus to Brooklyn and who are they? pic.twitter.com/zriWwsWTxC — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) June 1, 2020

Since the Democrat mayors and governors are too weak to handle this mess, we expect the President and AG Barr to take control. They can’t tweet this away. They are meeting and talking with Democrat state leaders. Something has to happen.

New: White House announces President Trump will meet with AG Bill Barr at 1030am Monday. No national address on the schedule – as of now. The WH says President Trump will host a video teleconference with governors, law enforcement late Monday morning. — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) June 1, 2020

It looks like Mr. Floyd was murdered on video as he cried and begged for his life. It’s a horrifying video, but he is lost in this as radical Democrats exploit the incident and hurt other minorities.