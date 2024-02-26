Big Win in Delaware for Safe & Secure Elections

A Delaware court has ruled that state laws on early and permanent-absentee voting violate the state constitution.

The ruling states that the 10-day early voting violates the constitution. The state constitution requires the general election to be held on one specific day.

They also ruled that the state’s Permanent Absentee Voting Statute violates state law. They cannot put voters on a permanent absentee voting list with ballots automatically sent to them for each election. The ballots would have been mailed without consideration of the applicant’s eligibility in each subsequent election.

The voting laws were challenged in court by the Public Interest Legal Foundation in 2022.

“This decision invalidated Delaware laws that allowed for early and permanent absentee voting,” said PILF President J. Christian Adams. “States cannot pass election laws that conflict with their state constitution. This decision is a win for the rule of law.”

The Foundation’s client was Michael Mennella, an election inspector for the Delaware Department of Elections. Jane Brady of Brady Legal Group LLC served as local counsel.

They previously won a case challenging the state’s law that allowed for universal voting by mail and same-day voter registration.

The court did not allow the group to receive legal fees.

What will Democrats come up with this year right before the election? They get away with these illegal changes to voting laws for an entire election or two.

