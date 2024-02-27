Potential Assassination Plot of Tucker Carlson

Caveat: This website is tied to Russia, and the information could be false. Tucker hasn’t commented yet.

According to reporter Simon Ateba, a Russian website is reporting that an assassination attempt was made on Tucker Carlson while he was in Russia.

“A man has just been arrested in Moscow, accused of being paid by Ukrainian intelligence to plant an explosive device on Tucker Carlson’s vehicle and assassinate the prominent American journalist while he was there to interview Putin.

“The man claimed he was promised $4,000 to kill Carlson.”

The man on the tape claimed the Gur recruited him. The Gur is the main intelligence directorate. The AP assured us Tucker was not on a Ukraine kill list, but maybe that’s not the case?

According to the website The Intel Drop:

Russian counter-terrorist forces have foiled a terrorist attack in Moscow, which had been planned, directed, and financed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. The terrorist cell was operated by “Ukrainian handlers” in order to carry out an attack on American journalist Tucker Carlson during his visit to Moscow. The terrorist confessed to the plot and gave details on it. He was provided with IED (improvised explosive device) for the attack. The plan was to target Tucker Carlson’s vehicle in the Four Seasons hotel underground parking lot.:

