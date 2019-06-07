BIG! With No Support Trump Has a”Good Chance” for a Deal with Mexico

After a week of threats, President Donald Trump declared Thursday that now “there is a good chance” the U.S. will strike a deal with Mexico to avert the tariffs he had scheduled for Monday to force the U.S. ally to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

“If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately,” Trump tweeted from aboard Air Force One as he flew home from Europe. “If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!

IT’S A BIG DEAL IF IT HAPPENS

The President threatened tariffs on Mexico and they immediately came to the table. Mexico is now on the verge of accepting the first country rule and they are temporarily shutting down their southern border as part of this deal, The Washington Post reported.

The first country asylum rule requires illegal aliens [fake asylum seekers] to seek asylum in the first country they reach. For Guatemalans, that’s Mexico, and Mexico doesn’t want them so they are planning on shutting down their border for some undefined period of time.

Any illegal aliens who makes it to the U.S. border will be deported to the appropriate third country.

Aliens who insist they are asylum seekers will be subject to tougher screening measures by U.S. asylum officers.

The U.S. has a ‘Safe Third Country’ agreement with Canada and Mexico had insisted they would never accept the same deal. That appears to be changing as long as Trump withdraws his threat of tariffs.

It is a very big deal if this takes place but the MSM won’t give Trump credit. He’s doing it with absolutely no support.

THE PRESIDENT IS ALONE IN THIS FIGHT AS USUAL

This is happening despite the Democrats claiming the President is making Mexico our enemy and Republicans signaling they will fight the President on tariffs to Mexico. They all prefer an invasion apparently .

Mexican and U.S. officials told The Washington Post that the deal is attainable. If there is no agreement, the first 5% tariff gets slapped on this upcoming Monday, to be followed by 5% each month until it reaches a maximum of 25%.

The ACLU is already planning the lawsuit, but it hasn’t prevented the President from deporting thousands of Central Americans so far.

Lee Gelernt, an ACLU lawyer said, “Any change to the asylum system that does not provide the safeguards required by domestic and international laws will not survive a legal challenge.” They say this knowing the claim of asylum is fraudulent in the overwhelming number of cases.

Whether the. unAmerican ACLU wins actually depends on which judge hears the case.

The media is reporting hysterically of the damage it would do to some U.S. companies, but it will do far more to Mexico’s companies. It also costs us billions more to care for all these illegal aliens. and it will forever change our culture. By allowing this massive illegal immigration, we are also aiding and abetting the traffickers. We are their partners.

Mexico agreed to build more migrant detention centers and checkpoints to catch the aliens as they enter the country. They will also deploy more of their national guard. Mexico did just send 6,000 troops to the border as well. It’s a start.

Last month, more than 144,000 crossed illegally into the United States — those are the ones we know about.

Trump will only accept an agreement that requires asylum seekers to apply in the first country they reach.

As usual, President Trump has to go it alone as the country is overrun with anonymous people, most of whom will need welfare to survive or will end up on the streets, and the rest who are criminals and possibly terrorists.

Right now our immigration policy is defined by illegal immigration, chain migration and anchor babies. This past year alone, 124,000 babies born so far were anchor babies. About 300,000 babies are born in this country each year.