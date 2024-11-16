Former NFL Linebacker Antwione Williams Arrested for J6 Actions

Former NFL linebacker Antwione Williams was arrested in Georgia this week by Chris Wray’s FBI and Merrick Garland’s DOJ for actions he took nearly four years ago. The DOJ and FBI want more notches on their belt. It’s too bad they are not as competent at finding the criminals Biden-Harris let in through our borders.

Antwione Williams was caught on camera pushing a bike rack on two occasions and allegedly swatting a police officer’s hand. He also made a “forceful arm motion” toward an officer. This was after police assaulted the Trump crowd with pepper spray and blasted them with flash grenades.

Williams was also charged with entering an unmarked restricted area around the US Capitol, but he didn’t even go into the Capitol building.

Court documents allege that Williams was part of the first group of pro-Donald Trump rioters that breached the perimeter of the Capitol. At one point Williams pushed through a crowd and “confronted and overpowered Capitol Police officers.”

As Metropolitan Police Department officers attempted to control an area with metal bike racks, Williams allegedly attempted to grab one of the racks from an officer. He also allegedly “lunged at an officer, swatting at the officer’s hand” as the officer used spray to prevent rioters from advancing.

MPD body camera footage showed Williams move toward a bike rack barricade and later he allegedly grabbed a barricade and attempted to pull it away from the police line. MPD officers tried pushing him away, but Williams fought back and allegedly hit an officer in the head with “a forceful arm motion.”

Williams was eventually moved back down the step by officers. Williams then rejoined the rioters and allegedly pushed back against the bike rack line again. Nearly 20 minutes later, after the bike racks were removed, Williams allegedly grabbed and shoved officers from MPD and the Capitol Police in an attempt to get past the line.

Chris Wray and Merrick Garland are wasting our taxpayer dollars.

The Charges

ABC News reported that his charges include assaulting officers, civil disorder, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.

The assault was “swatting an officer’s hand” and pushing a bike rack.

While Joe and Kamala have allowed 14,000 killers and 15,000 rapists and terrorists into the country through the open U.S. border, this is what the Democrat FBI has been focused on for the past four years.

The FBI wasted tens of thousands of dollars identifying Williams so they could arrest and charge Mr. Wiliams.

CBS’s report on the incident referred to J6 as an insurrection, which is absurd.

I will be very happy when this madness ends, and our priorities make sense.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email