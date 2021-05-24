Bill Barr: “militantly secularist government-run” classes are unconstitutional



















Bill Barr says progressive agendas in schools are unconstitutional and are creating “militantly secularist government-run” classrooms, Fox News reported.

He’s right and if he helped Donald Trump win instead of hindering him, they could have done something about it.

Bill Barr made his first speech since leaving office at the Council for National Policy’s annual gathering in Florida. He said radical secular “theology” being taught in schools was a threat to religious freedom.

“The time has come to admit that the approach of giving militantly secularist government schools a monopoly over publicly funded education has become a disaster,” Barr said in Naples. Fox News’ “The Story” first obtained the video.

Barr said public schools have become totally incompatible with traditional Christianity and other major religions in the U.S., and therefore, “it may no longer be fair, practical or even constitutional to provide publicly funded education solely through the vehicle of state-funded schools.”

The former attorney general also pointed to an Iowa school’s week of Black Lives Matter curricula, a plan that had forced the school on defense, saying the goal was to “promote focusing on our Black students.”

Separately, Barr said he’d seen school materials that told children that everyone could choose whether they were male, female, or neither. “This is not established science,” he said, but rather the “moral, psychological, metaphysical dogma of the new orthodoxy.”

School choice vouchers offered a way of allowing parents to protect their children, he said.

Barr also weighed in on Critical Race Theory, calling it a Marxist theory.

“It’s monstrous of the state to indoctrinate students into alternate belief systems,” he added.

