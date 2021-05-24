Dangerous BLM UK leader Sasha Johnson shot, critically injured.



















Black Lives Matter UK leader Sasha Johnson is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in London. A shooting is unusual. There aren’t very many guns in London.

She rose in prominence last year for her advocacy of the creation of an armed black militia, the abolishment of police, and the overthrowing of capitalism, Andy Ngo reported.

#BLM leader Sasha Johnson is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in London. She rose in prominence last year for her advocacy of the creation of an armed black militia, the abolishment of police & the overthrowing of capitalism. pic.twitter.com/Q9doTLPCvw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2021

We wrote about her this past January. She’s dangerous. Johnson created a new party, the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), that excludes white people from leadership roles. She has tweeted about ‘enslaving whites’. Johnson is an intersectional leftist.

The UK radical self-describes as the Black Panther of Oxford, reports The Daily Mail.

Johnson has called for ‘Holocaust-style’ reparations for all black people and a sex offenders-style ‘race offense register.’

She has branded Labour MPs David Lammy and Diane Abbott ‘tokenistic’ for not adhering to her particular radical beliefs or having more power in parliament.

TTIP hasn’t laid out the specific offenses that would warrant inclusion on the registry but said people who had merely been “accused” would be included.

Anyone who disagrees with Johnson has been a target of her cruelty. Over the summer, videos were posted showing her repeatedly calling a black man a racial slur because he disagreed with her, suggesting he would end up on her own registry. She has also discussed enslaving white people on her Instagram account.

In addition to her work for TTIP, Johnson also works with a U.K. organization called the New Black Panthers Party “and has called for the establishment of a ‘black militia’ in the UK,” the Mail reported.

