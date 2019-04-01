Bill Barr’s ” PRETTY UPSET” about the handling of Clinton probe

Uh Oh, Jim Comey!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina said Attorney General William Barr is “pretty upset” with how the FBI handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized private email server.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he hopes Barr will appoint a special counsel to look into potential political bias.

“So it seems to me that she was interviewed not under oath. She had a couple of her staff people with her. People in her campaign were given immunity without anything in return. Nobody in the Clinton investigation went to jail for lying about the process because there was no process,” Graham told host Maria Bartiromo.

The Hillary investigation was deplorable, but so are special counsel investigations. Can’t the FBI handle it? If not, and if a probe comes to pass with some of those people having to finally pay for what they’ve done, let’s hope it’s a special counsel who has nothing to do with Washington.

“I know Bill Barr pretty well, and he’s pretty upset about the way all this was handled,” he said, adding he’s not sure how Barr will act.