Bill Clinton Wants the NY Right to Shelter Fixed Now That the City’s Overrun

Democratic former President Bill Clinton acknowledged Sunday that New York City’s progressive “Right to Shelter law” needs to be fixed given the migrant crisis.

“It’s broken. We need to fix it… It doesn’t make any sense,” Clinton said of the system.

“They come here, and we’re supposed to shelter people who can’t get work permits for six months. We need to change that,” he said.

“They ought to work. They need to begin working, paying taxes, and paying their way. Most of these people have no interest in being on welfare,” Clinton said.

There is also the fact that New York officials decided to make the state a sanctuary.

The comments on left-wing Reddit were surprising. Some said it’s in the New York Constitution, and they can’t get it removed easily. But what was really interesting is people wanted them to go back home. They also made the point that you can’t have massive immigration and massive welfare benefits at the same time.

“Gov. [Kathy] Hochul thinks it should be modified, and it probably should under the circumstances,” Clinton told host John Catsimatidis on 77 WABC radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” show — adding that Democrats are taking a major hit over the crisis.

According to CBS News, Gov. Hochul said:

“Well, we want them to have a limit on who can come across the border. It is too open right now. People coming from all over the world are finding their way through, simply saying they need asylum, and the majority of them seem to be ending up in the streets of New York, and that is a real problem for New York City. One hundred and twenty-five thousand newly arrived individuals, and we are being taxed. We are always so proud of the fact that New York has the Statue of Liberty in our harbor.

“We are one of the most diverse places on earth because of our welcoming nature and our- it’s in our DNA to welcome immigrants. But there has to be some limits in place. And Congress has to put more controls at the border and not in this budget threat, shutdown threat. Talk about eliminating positions for Border Patrol; well, we actually need to double or quadruple those numbers. So get back to work and do your jobs.”

NEW YORK GOVERNOR FLIPS ON MIGRANTS In Dec 2021, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul invited all migrants to come to New York. She welcomed them with open arms, quoting the welcoming message from the Statue of Liberty touting the state’s sanctuary status. A few days ago, she changed her tune… pic.twitter.com/u3QPN1HkF9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 1, 2023



Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams and Hochul have argued that the Right to Shelter law was designed to address the local homeless problem — not the unrelenting massive waves of migrants flooding the city for months after crossing the southern border with Mexico.

The issue is currently in litigation, with radical advocates for the homeless and asylum seekers opposing any significant rollback of the law.

