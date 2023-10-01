Meghan Markle’s Allegedly in the Running for Sen. Feinstein’s Seat

We’ve heard rumors that Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle are candidates for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. The Daily Mail reports that grifter Meghan Markle is “in the running to fill Dianne Feinstein’s California Senator seat.”

The Daily Mail was told phones “lit up” among California Democratic donors and politicos with speculation of a possible Markle run for the seat or even appointment to fill the vacant seat.

A major Democratic donor close to Californian Governor Gavin Newsom said the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex running is not impossible. Meghan is a long shot but could serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein’s term.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Meghan is definitely a long shot, but in the craziness that is US politics these days, it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened.”

A senior Democrat suggested Meghan had been “networking among senior Democrats” with a view to building a grassroots campaign to help start her political career. The so-called Duchess, according to reports, held a virtual hour-long meeting with Governor Newsom with Prince Harry, but he opted for another candidate.

According to a source close to Governor Newsom, he has promised to replace Feinstein with a woman of color. They told the Mail On Sunday: “The problem he now faces is that all the best candidates have already announced they will be running for Feinstein’s seat in November 2024, the next election.

He doesn’t want to predetermine the election, and he has committed to only put a woman of color in the seat until the election. He’s such a racist. Why does it have to be a non-white person?

The Duchess has made several Democrat friends since moving to LA, including TV host Oprah Winfrey, who is a big donor to the party, and become friendly with the Kennedys, who remains one of the most well-connected Democratic families in America.

RedState reported this from a reliable gossip sheet:

Unfortunately, this isn’t as far-fetched as one might think at first glance. One extremely reliable Hollywood gossip site reported that Markle has been talking with Newsom since 2021- before he made the statement that he would fill any vacancy with a black woman – about a possible appointment and that Markle is on the short list. Markle and “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom have a lot in common, particularly that they’re both terrible actresses with abundant ambition and low morals, so Jen would probably be very on board with that appointment. Markle is not blond, so she’s not the type Gavin normally screws around with, so she has that going for her as well. She’s so thirsty for the appointment that she even invited the Newsoms to her son’s birthday party.

GB News host says no chance.

‘Anybody that is telling you Meghan Markle is going to be Senator for California is pie in the sky.’ Paul Dudgride said there is ‘no chance’ Meghan Markle could be selected to replace Dianne Feinstein as Senator for California. pic.twitter.com/gztHva9nFN — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 1, 2023

There are rumors Oprah Winfrey is also a potential candidate.

