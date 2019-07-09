Bill disowns Epstein who said he was a founder of the Clinton Initiative

Yesterday, Bill Clinton issued a statement about [horrific pervert] Jeffrey Epstein. He said he “knows nothing” about the “terrible crimes” linked to Jeffrey Epstein. He claims he only rode on Epstein’s plane four times in connection to the Clinton Global Initiative, met with him a few times and never went to his home, ranch or island. He said he hasn’t seen him in ten years, which could be true.

That might not be true.

In May, a Fox News investigation showed the former president was a frequent flier on Epstein’s infamous jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” which was allegedly outfitted with a bed and passengers who had group sex with young girls.

Flight logs obtained exclusively by FoxNews.com showed the former president took at least 26 trips around the world aboard the “Lolita Express” — even apparently ditching his Secret Service detail for at least five of the flights.

Epstein once claimed to have a close friendship with Bill and to have co-founded the Clinton’s infamous Clinton Global Initiative, their slush fund for self-promotion around the world and for Chelsea’s wedding.

Fox News reports that attorneys [one attorney was Alan Dershowitz] for the convicted sex offender once touted his close friendship with Bill Clinton. They even claimed Epstein helped start Clinton’s controversial family foundation in a 2007 letter aimed at boosting his image during plea negotiations.

The 23-page letter, written by high-powered lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt, was apparently part of an ultimately successful bid to negotiate a plea deal for Epstein. Considering the magnitude of the crimes, it was a sweetheart deal.

“Mr. Epstein was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative, which is described as a project ‘bringing together a community of global leaders to devise and implement innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges,” read the July 2007 letter to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of Florida. “Focuses of this initiative include poverty, climate change, global health, and religious and ethnic conflicts.”

The hedge fund king’s true role in creating the foundation could not be confirmed. He might have beefed up his resume to get that great deal.

So many lies.

Epstein is not cited in official paperwork filed by the Clinton Global Initiative as a founder or director. Neither The Clinton Foundation nor Dershowitz responded to FoxNews.com’s inquiry as to the extent of Epstein’s involvement. Clinton has publicly credited longtime assistant Doug Band, now counselor and director of the foundation, as conceiving of the idea.

Clinton never corrected the record when the claim was made.

There are many high-powered people who have known and protected Epstein over the years. He is very smart and he has gotten around. This is a big story but we might never know the whole story.

Lanny Davis is already out protecting Bill Clinton on Twitter and it is likely anything that could hurt him is hidden in that Clinton library or it has been the victim of Bleach Bit. Perhaps he is innocent but he is a liar.