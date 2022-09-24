Bill Gates Announces They’re Halfway Toward Their Goals [The Great Reset]

Bill Gates announced on his Twitter page and elsewhere that the globalists are halfway toward their 17 sustainable goals [to take over the Western World]. They plan to speed it up. All this damage you are witnessing to fossil fuels, gender ideology, spending, climate extremism, CRT, and open borders are all brought to you by these self-appointed world dictators.

GATES DECLARES THEY ARE HALFWAY TO THEIR GOALS [THE GREAT RESET]

“In 2015, leaders from 193 countries agreed to the Sustainable Development Goals—the SDGs. These were big, bold objectives we wanted to achieve by 2030, everything from ending poverty to achieving gender equality. And each year, this report attempts to answer the question, “How is the world doing?” We want people to grasp what the numbers say about the trajectory of human progress.”

“When development experts around the world hammered out the SDGs [sustainable development goals] seven years ago, they had no idea that in four years’ time, a novel virus would jump into the human population, sparking a once-in-a-century pandemic. They didn’t anticipate that wars would begin in Ukraine or Yemen—or that from Afghanistan to the United States, the rights of women would be hurled back decades.”

“As it stands now, we’d need to speed up the pace of our progress five times faster to meet most of our goals—and even that might be an underestimate, because some of the projections don’t yet account for the impact of the pandemic, let alone the war in Ukraine or the food crisis it kicked off in Africa.”

The would-be dictators of Agenda 2030 are rushing us toward the goals of the dictator’s club – the UN.

Be afraid. You see where we are headed, and they are halfway there.

