Fauci Knew All About the Collateral Damage Lockdowns Would Cause the Economy & Kids

Dr. Anthony Fauci put himself above the American people during the pandemic. He decided unilaterally that the collateral damage to the economy and school children caused by lockdowns and masking was worth it. He knew he was causing “collateral” damage.

HE’S BLAMING SOCIETY – YOU AND ME

“When you have a divisiveness in society, where every time you say something, you have X number of people with social media immediately looking to attack it,” Fauci rationalized in an interview at a three-day convention called The Atlantic Festival.

“That adds to the understandable confusion when you’re dealing with an evolving outbreak. So what you were saying specific to your question, of course, when you make recommendations, if the primary goal, when you’re dealing with a situation where the hospitals were being overrun in New York, intensive care units were being put in hallways, you have to do something that’s rather draconian. And sometimes, when you do draconian things, it has collateral negative consequences.”

“Just like when you shut things down, even temporarily, it does have deleterious consequences on the economy, on the schoolchildren, you know that,” Fauci continues. “But you have to make a balance when you’re dealing with, we know the only way to stop something cold in its tracks is to try and shut things down. If you shut things down, just for the sake of it, that’s bad. But if you do it with the purpose of being able to regroup so that you can then open up in a more safe way, that’s the best way to do,” Fauci said.

A smart man like Dr. Fauci knew the damage he would cause; he admits it. Americans are crazy if they ever give a man like this that power again.

JOHNS HOPKINS SAYS IT WASN’T WORTH IT

It wasn’t worth it. Johns Hopkins researched it thoroughly and found that we must never have lockdowns as a pandemic policy again.

A literature review and meta-analysis of the effects of lockdowns on COVID-19 mortality out of Johns Hopkins found that lockdowns must never be used as a pandemic policy.

Fauci is great at rationalizing.

Watch:

TRANSHUMANISM

On another note, Dr. Mercola criticized the transhumanism language in ads pushing boosters. They are pretty ridiculous but probably effective. These globalist leftists don’t really think of us as valuable human beings. We might as well float around in a petri dish for all we mean to them.

They call us carbon elements. We are all collateral damage.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advertising the new COVID-19 booster as an “antibody update” to “recharge your immunity” — as if your immune system were a battery that needs recharging or a software system that requires gene therapy “updates,” Dr. Mercola said.

“This transhumanist lingo has no bearing on real-world biology or physiology. It proves the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is on board with the transhumanist ideas of technocracy pushed by the globalist cabal.

“According to a risk-benefit analysis looking at the impact of booster mandates for university students, between 22,000 and 30,000 previously uninfected adults (aged 18 to 29) must be boosted with an mRNA vaccine to prevent one COVID-19 hospitalization.

“For each hospitalization prevented, the jab will cause 18 to 98 serious adverse events, including 1.7 to three booster-associated myocarditis cases in males.” Read more here.

Here are two recent COVID-19 booster campaign messages tweeted out by the FDA:

“It’s time to install that update! #UpdateYourAntibodies with a new #COVID19 booster.”

“Don’t be shocked! You can now #RechargeYourImmunity with an updated #COVID19 booster.”

They’re not even telling the truth. There were no clinical trials, just a trial with eight mice who died or euthanized. As I said, you’re collateral damage if it doesn’t work out.

