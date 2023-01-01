Bill Gates Got Manchin to Sell Out for the Inflation ‘Reduction’ Act

It looks like our unelected boss of us, Bill Gates, got Joe Manchin to turn on America and vote for the Inflation ‘Reduction’ Act by promising him a $760 million battery plant in West Virginia.

Form Energy Inc., an energy-storage company backed by Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is planning a $760 million factory in West Virginia, the latest plant announced in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s extremist climate law, Bloomberg reports.

It’s expected to create at least 750 jobs.

The company plans to use iron instead of the rarer lithium-ion. The plan is to spend less than $6 per kilowatt-hour of storage for its battery cell system, a steep cut that would make its offering competitive with fossil-fuel plants.

Bill Gates, elected by no one, has his nose in everything. he seems to want to control everything.

“Every corner you turn, there’s Bill Gates looking at you in this whole mess,” Dr. Malone says.

“Bill Gates and His Foundation Continue to Be at the Center of Everything” • Close ties to Fauci, Birx, Redfield, and WHO • Made obscene profits off mRNA jabs • Funded event 201@RWMaloneMD: “Every corner you turn, there’s Bill Gates looking at you in this whole mess!” pic.twitter.com/VfyUewpyQJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 28, 2022

BILL GATES – Explaining his vision of ‘Death Panels’ where money used to keep poor & sick people alive for a few extra months, could be better spent on

Teachers! Unelected Gates at the G20 with world leaders, ‘discussing’ your life… … Without you! pic.twitter.com/BfTR6ghyOM — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) December 23, 2022

He’s involved in everything.

Bill Gates speaks on ESG collaborations in an exclusive interview with CNBC

Source: CNBC Television (Youtube) pic.twitter.com/N2Lh4fkL9X — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) December 28, 2022

