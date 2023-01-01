Bill Gates Got Manchin to Sell Out for the Inflation ‘Reduction’ Act

It looks like our unelected boss of us, Bill Gates, got Joe Manchin to turn on America and vote for the Inflation ‘Reduction’ Act by promising him a $760 million battery plant in West Virginia.

Form Energy Inc., an energy-storage company backed by Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is planning a $760 million factory in West Virginia, the latest plant announced in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s extremist climate law, Bloomberg reports.

It’s expected to create at least 750 jobs.

The company plans to use iron instead of the rarer lithium-ion. The plan is to spend less than $6 per kilowatt-hour of storage for its battery cell system, a steep cut that would make its offering competitive with fossil-fuel plants.

Bill Gates, elected by no one, has his nose in everything. he seems to want to control everything.

“Every corner you turn, there’s Bill Gates looking at you in this whole mess,” Dr. Malone says.

He’s involved in everything.


