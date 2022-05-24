Bill Gates’ Protege Called for a Recalibration of Free Speech at Davos

Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman called for a “recalibration” of free speech during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Monday.

The petty despot wants us to all shut up.

Inman said, “We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere, and everything feels binary when it doesn’t need to be – so I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online – from freedom of speech, to be free from online violence. Or the right of data protection, to the right of child dignity.”

Is that so?

Inman’s work history is interesting. She worked at Twitter and Microsoft.

From 2009 to 2012, she served as the Global Director of Privacy and Internet Safety for the company, which was founded by leading WEF participant Bill Gates.

This is one of the people who has corrupted our Bill of Rights.

Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant tells the World Economic Forum we need a “recalibration” of freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/hHjaRlduMU — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) May 23, 2022

Related