Climate Czar Kerry Wants to Save the Planet by Severely Restricting Farmers

Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, Old Horseface, wants severe restrictions on growing food and producing meat.

“We can’t get to net zero; we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution,” Kerry, Biden’s climate czar, said at the AIM for Climate summit in Washington.

“Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing,” Kerry asserted.

“With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of eight billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century.”

None of these predictions pan out.

These Figures Are Created in Computers: Garbage In, Garbage Out

Kerry said that without cutting agricultural emissions, the world might not reach its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius – which scientists say must be achieved to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The Netherlands is the test case and the rulers there are erasing one-third of the farms and killing half the cattle so far. President Joe Biden has pledged the U.S. will reach net zero emissions by 2050. Kerry said rising global temperatures have severe implications for malnutrition and food security worldwide. Ironically, if he cuts food production, we really will be malnourished. Haven’t we heard about global hunger for decades? “A 2-degree future could result in another 600 million people not getting enough to eat,” said the former U.S. secretary of state. “You can’t continue to warm the planet while also expecting to feed it.” “We need economic, social, and policy innovation in order to scale adaptation of these technical solutions and get them into the hands of folks in the fields of small farmers on a worldwide basis. “This is the promise of AIM for Climate Summit.” COP 28’s Promise The UAE will host COP28 at the end of this year, and agriculture emissions are expected to be a major theme of the global climate summit. UAE climate minister Mariam Almheiri pledged at the AIM summit on Monday that COP28 will be “a game-changer for food systems.” The World Economic Forum is currently looking into insect factories to incorporate bugs into our diets. “Food and agriculture can contribute to a low-methane future by improving farmer productivity and resilience,” Kerry said. “We welcome agriculture ministers participating in the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge.” Insects will replace meat. Kerry, a multibillionaire, suggested that meat should be very limited. Given his past comments about why he flies private (he’s very important), he means the peasants won’t have meat, but the elites will.

