Bill Kristol seems OK with replacing ‘decadent, lazy, spoiled Americans’









By now, you have heard that the libs want Tucker Carlson fired for stating the truth about the purpose of illegal immigration. Democrats and some Republicans want them to replace Americans. They want a malleable underclass.

One who likes the idea of replacing Americans is Bill Kristol.

Fake conservative Bill Kristol, a truly hate-filled man, gave a speech at AEI about replacing “decadent, lazy, spoiled” Americans with immigrants. Isn’t that stereotyping?

He’s angry with Tucker Carlson for pointing out the facts of massive illegal immigration.

Tucker explained on his show, video below, that Americans are being replaced.

Could anyone be more decadent and spoiled than Kristol who makes money spewing hate? He’s probably lazy too. Kristol thinks he’s God’s-gift to the world.

First, he said:

“Look, to be totally honest, if things are so bad as you say with the white working class, don’t you want to get new Americans in? Seriously, you can make the case–this is going on too long and this is too crazy, probably, and I hope this thing isn’t being videotaped or ever shown anywhere. Whatever tiny, pathetic future I have is going to totally collapse.”

There was awkward laughter. Then he elaborated:

“You can make a case that America has been great because every–I think John Adams said this–basically if you’re a free society, a capitalist society, after two or three generations of hard work everyone becomes kind of decadent, lazy, spoiled-whatever. Then, luckily, you have these waves of people coming in from Italy, Ireland, Russia, and now Mexico, who really want to work hard and really want to succeed and really want their kids to live better lives than them and aren’t sort of clipping coupons or hoping that they can hang on and meanwhile grew up as spoiled kids and so forth. In that respect, I don’t know how this moment is that different from the early 20th century.”

he’ll say this and then call you a racist conspiracy theorist for describing it. just shameless levels of gaslighting. — kashiwagi (@kwamurai) April 10, 2021

Kristol also tweeted this: All of us mortals will be “replaced” by others here on earth. Fear or concern about mortality is a powerful sentiment. Is today’s Right’s fear of “replacement” a kind of desperate replacement (so to speak) for the solace of heaven or confidence in their descendants’ approbation?

Kristol is easily replaceable. He’s a blatherskite.

Apparently, he didn’t like Tucker Carlson accurately describing what massive illegal immigration of anonymous people means to this country.

Jealous much Bill?

Don’t be fooled by this tableau of pride and patriotism.Tucker Carlson is very worried that this woman is going to “replace” his viewers as citizens and voters. https://t.co/9pFMyeG7QC — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 9, 2021

To Kristol, if you watch Tucker, you’re an obedient follower or something. Tucker pointed out the truth — we are being replaced. Kristol is angry he told the truth.

Tucker pretends to lament the “replacement” of today’s voters with “more obedient voters from the third world.” But are there any more obedient and uninformed voters than the credulous, mostly native-born Americans who watch and believe Tucker? https://t.co/j9elv6IkZE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 9, 2021

