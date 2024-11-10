Charlamagne Explains Why 1 out of 3 People of Color Voted DJT

ABC News so-called reporter Jonathan Karl interviewed Charlamagne on the election. He asked him about President Trump winning 33% of the minority vote. He’s with the Clown News network so he wasn’t looking for real answers.

Charlagmagne tha god was shocked at first when he thought Karl was talking about African Americans. Karl included every person of color.

Karl: What do you make of the demographics here? I mean, Trump got one out of every three voters of color.

Charlamagne tha God:

No, yeah, one out of three? really? When you say color, you mean black, brown, and everything.

“Oh, well, I think that, you know, people have different issues that they care about. And I think that there’s nobody out there that’s a single-issue voter. I think some of this is a backlash to race, and gender, and identity politics. But, man, most people just care about keeping food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads. And I think sometimes people forget about that. I think that they forget about, you know, the working class, and I, for whatever reason, Donald Trump speaks to the grievances of the working class in a real way.

“And I keep telling folks, people will forget what you did, they’ll forget what you said, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel. And when you go back to 2020, even though it was a pandemic and it was COVID, people don’t care. All they know is they got stimulus checks with his name on it, and that’s what they remember, is. And so people think about that, when you have conversations with folks, they be like, Yo, I remember how 2020 felt.

“And they think that they’re going to feel that, you know, in this, in this next, this next term.”

He left out something very important – illegal immigration. Illegal immigrants are taking their jobs and their benefits. Charlamagne is a single-issue voter: he votes D, that’s it. It’s how he makes his money. It’s also insulting that he thinks people of color are so ill-informed that they voted over COVID checks mostly given out by Biden. He has little respect for people based on skin color.

If Karl really wanted a legitimate answer, he wouldn’t be talking to Charlamagne.

Charlemagne couldn’t believe it when ABC told him that a third of minority voters backed Trump. pic.twitter.com/6IJgBLwjGV — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) November 10, 2024