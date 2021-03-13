Bill Maher mocks Americans for letting China increase dominance over us









“Real Time” host Bill Maher called Americans ‘silly people’ on Friday night as we focus on the wrong things while China increases its dominance over us. Unfortunately, his solutions will be far-left with little regard for the Constitution, but what do you think of the point he is making?

“Do you know who doesn’t care that there’s a stereotype of a Chinese man in a Dr. Seuss book? China,” Maher said. “All 1.4 billion of them couldn’t give a crouching tiger flying f— because they’re not a silly people. If anything, they are as serious as a prison fight.”

Maher acknowledged that China does “bad stuff” from the concentration camps of Uyghur Muslims to its treatment of Hong Kong.

He also said he wants some in-between type of government from the one we have and the authoritarian CCP government. “There’s got to be something between an authoritarian government that tells everyone what to do and a representative government that can’t do anything at all.”

“In two generations, China has built 500 entire cities from scratch, moved the majority of their huge population from poverty to the middle class, and mostly cornered the market in 5G and pharmaceuticals. Oh, and they bought Africa,” Maher said, pointing to China’s global Silk Road infrastructure initiative.

He continued: “In China alone, they have 40,000 kilometers of high-speed rail. America has none. … We’ve been having Infrastructure Week every week since 2009 but we never do anything. Half the country is having a never-ending woke competition deciding whether Mr. Potato Head has a d— and the other half believes we have to stop the lizard people because they’re eating babies. We are a silly people.”

We are silly, especially since we’ve funded all that while increasing our debt here in the USA.

Watch:

Nothing ever moves in this impacted colon of a country. We see a problem and we ignore it, lie about it, fight about it. When China sees a problem, they fix it. They build a dam, we debate what to rename it. #SpoilerAlert #WeLost pic.twitter.com/sETFwt7yFT — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 13, 2021

