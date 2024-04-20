Bill Maher Nails the Pedophilia Movement

This is presented with vulgarity in the beginning. However, Bill Maher nails the problem of pedophilia. In 2017, Sentinel began addressing Hollywood and Democrat pedophilia, whether it be wittingly or unwittingly, pedophilia is finding a home. Don’t let inclusion become perversion.

The is excellent once you get past his sex jokes. Stick with it.

Wow, Bill Maher hits the bullseye https://t.co/WKmBXuw4UT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024

The people who have a stranglehold on society also shelter pedophiles, according to Elijah Wood. Wood had leading parts in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The actor told The Sunday Times in May of 2016 that young actors in Hollywood are being sexually abused by predatory high-powered ‘vipers’ working in the industry and the child abuse is “probably still happening”. Fortunately for Wood, his mother protected him from the molesters. Child actor Corey Feldman said he was “surrounded” by molesters when he was a teenager. Molesters go where the children are as Maher says. That includes children’s programming, LGBT mania, inclusion demands, and all outlets of communication. So, beward.

