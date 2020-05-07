Op-Eds are always the opinion of the author, not the Sentinel

Pedophilia Is on Display in Hollywood

By Paul Dowling

“The Truth is Learned, Never Told.” – The motto of the documentary film Out of Shadows, an exposé of Hollywood which has gone viral, with over 11.5 million viewings on its initial YouTube channel alone, but now showing on BitChute and UGETube as well

Hollywood Is Pedowood: Crimes Against Humanity Run Rampant Throughout the Industry

Pedophilia is a big problem in Hollywood. Once in a while, it rears its ugly head for the world to see, as in the case of director Bryan Singer, who was accused of sodomizing a 17-year-old boy, or executive Marc Collins-Rector, who admitted having sex with minors, or Roman Polanski, who famously raped Samantha Geimer. Many stories are published daily about Hollywood elites who commit pedophilia. And most would appear credible, in light of what people like Elijah Wood have said. But the issues go mostly ignored by the media, and therefore by the people as well.

Blue Pill or Red Pill

Victims, such as Corey Feldman and Corey Haim, are more the norm than not, but people do not wish to entertain the notion that they might love and admire celebrities who rape children – committing crimes against humanity as it were, and Hollywood pedophiles know this and take advantage of the discomfort to get away with their crimes. Nor does anybody want to admit having been fooled by pedophiles posing as good people, so denial becomes the preferred option.

There is a popular saying – often attributed to Mark Twain – that goes like this: “It is easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled.” (The popular quote is likely based on this writing by Twain: “How easy it is to make people believe a lie, and [how] hard it is to undo that work again!”)

Indeed, most people would rather live in denial than accept that the world is a potentially unsafe place in which the price of their entertainment often goes to support the evil doings of child predators.

Also, most working stiffs – living in a world that is aswim in relentless messaging by journalists, scriptwriters, professors, and politicians – possess little time or energy for maintaining a constant state of watchfulness. Most people, upon being asked to take the Red Pill that unlocks a wider scope of understanding, down the Blue Pill instead and return to sleep; this selfsame situation is portrayed in the popular motion picture The Matrix.

Patriots who perceive the spell that mass-media have cast to render people “sightless” have adopted the metaphor of The Matrix – ironically itself a product of the Hollywood film industry – as an apt description of the illusory reality that has been “pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.”

In The Matrix, Morpheus reveals the following to Neo: “The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us, even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work . . . when you go to church . . . when you pay your taxes.

It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth – a prison for your mind.” In acknowledgment of just how shocking the real world can be to people who have long been asleep to reality, Morpheus offers Neo a choice of two pills: “You take the Blue Pill . . . the story ends; you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the Red Pill . . . you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.” Thus begins the awakening of the novice Neo, who chooses the Red Pill, thus opening his eyes to reality as strange and startling as Wonderland must have seemed to Alice.

Mel Gibson Dispenses Red Pills Backstage at the Norton Graham Show

Mel Gibson has proffered many Red Pills with regard to Hollywood but has been largely ignored by the media, with journalists using as justification his drunken tirade back in 2006, when Gibson made disparaging remarks about Jews – remarks Gibson apologized for, in his first public appearance thereafter, as well as upon repeated occasions over the years. Gibson has said he never discriminated against Jews in actuality, pointing to the example of his life as proof.

There are Jewish people (including this author) who have wondered whether Gibson’s anger towards Jews – articulated while intoxicated – may have been meant for specific Jews, such as those who run Hollywood’s pedophile-infested studios.

Gibson did, after all, accuse the Jews he was angry with of being “responsible for all the wars in the world,” which is an unequivocal reference to the powerful – some even say Satanic – family bloodline that controls the world’s central banks and is often accused of financing both sides of many wars.

While Gibson does not mention studio owners by name, it is only fair to consider the possibility that these categorical globalist bloodlines may have been the Jews Gibson had in mind, when he found himself drunk and triggered. This may explain why Gibson would not discriminate against Jews in general, although he would have no problem denouncing certain evil people generally considered to be Jewish (even if their actions may not comport with the code of Jewish ethics).

While Gibson has been shunned by the media, despite having repented, President Obama has enjoyed relative impunity for his repeated, and unapologetic, anti-Semitic behavior towards Jews, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for example – whom, alone among foreign dignitaries, was instructed by Obama to enter the White House through the back door (among other slights).

With Obama, all is forgiven by the media, because he is a member of their club, while Mel Gibson, a religious conservative, is not Hollywood-friendly in his disclosures about the Hollywood establishment’s Satanic ritual abuse of children.

According to Gibson, “Hollywood is institutionalized pedophilia. They are using and abusing kids. They churn through a huge amount of kids every year. Their spiritual beliefs, if you can call them that, direct them to harvest the energy of the kids. They feast on this stuff and they thrive on it.

What do I mean? This isn’t some kind of artistic abstraction. They harvest the blood of children. They eat their flesh. They believe this gives them life force. If the child was suffering in body and psyche before it died, they believe this gives them extra life force.” Mel Gibson made these comments to the EU Times, exposing Hollywood’s Satanism along with its culture of pedophilia to “shocked guests about the real nature of Hollywood elites in the green room backstage after his appearance [on the BBC’s Norton Graham Show].”

So, Just What Is “Holly Wood”?

What is “holly wood”? The Witchipedia, says that holly “can be used . . . in spells for material gain, physical revenge, beauty, protection (esp. against lightning), luck and dream magic. . . . Holly wood makes very good wands which can be used to banish unwanted entities, and command evoked spirits.” The original land development sported a 13-letter “Hollywoodland” sign, but the sign, upon being restored after falling into ruin, left off the last four letters.

There have been various intriguing stories told by Hollywood tour guides, about the special nature of holly wood, over the years. A particularly interesting one with which this author is familiar, having lived almost two decades in Los Angeles and its environs, goes something like this: “Holly is . . . one of the sacred trees of the faith of Wicca/Witchcraft. . . . In the 1960s the Council on Foreign Relations and the [Royal] Institute of International Affairs [aka Chatham House] had a meeting to decide which country using its film industry would create the international culture of the future.

It was agreed that Hollywood would be given the job to create a worldwide culture to the general public to create a global society.” But just what kind of “worldwide culture” was in the offing? If it is true that, by their fruits, you shall know them, the preferred culture of the CFR, and therefore of Hollywood, would be a Satanic one, for it is Satanism that is the official religion of Hollywood and the Deep State.

Christian Bale Gives Thanks for Satan’s Inspiration

A clear illustration of Hollywood’s devotion to Satan was visible during the Golden Globe Awards of 2019, when an exhilarated Christian Bale thanked Satan for having won a Golden Globe, saying, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role.” The Church of Satan took Bale’s thank-you to heart, responding on social media, “Hail Christian! Hail Satan!” In a culture where, to use the words of Andrew Klavan, “[a] vast network of rich and powerful people . . . is colluding in and normalizing the sexual abuse of children,” maybe it is about time to start taking public references to Satan and Satanism more seriously.

Exposing the Pedophilic Subtext of the Flu Shots Skit at the 2019 Golden Globes

Andrew Klavan has written these sad-but-true words about Hollywood: “In 2009, over 100 Hollywood bigwigs signed a petition urging the release of Roman Polanski, who was briefly threatened with justice [by being detained in Switzerland] for drugging and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s. Top talent signed the petition: Woody Allen (again), Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Pedro Almodovar.

The petition was circulated by Harvey Weinstein, who told the press: ‘Hollywood has the best moral compass because it has compassion.’” And it was before such a pedophile-indulgent Hollywood audience, at the 2019 Golden Globes, that a skit called “Flu Shots” was performed, as an inside joke for Hollywood pedophiles to appreciate.

The co-hosts set the spectacle in motion by announcing they wanted to do something spontaneous “to show how we’re all just ordinary people, like ordering ‘pizza’ for everyone.” This reference to “pizza” is a reference to pedophilia, using a symbol commonly understood by pedophiles, like the ones John Podesta used in his emails, per WikiLeaks.

Subsequent to the “pizza” reference, nurses arrive on the scene to give vaccinations to audience members, prompting one host to say, “And, look, if you’re an anti-vaxxer, just put a napkin over your head, and we’ll skip you.” There are two references here: “antivaxxer” and “put a napkin over your head.” An “antivaxxer” would be “a person who distrusts or is against vaccination, especially a parent who refuses to have a young child vaccinated.” So, metaphorically speaking, an anti-vaxxer is a person who is not a pedophile, who refuses to penetrate children’s bodies with anything analogous to a needle – either sexually or otherwise. And putting a napkin over one’s head – as a woman does in Carl Bloch’s painting In a Roman Osteria – is a reference to the eating of the ortolan bunting while placing a napkin over one’s head, to shield the devourer of the tiny songbird from the sight of God while in the act. The ortolan weighs less than an ounce and is often described as being as small as a “baby’s fist.” Thus, devouring the ortolan is often characterized as symbolic of the consumption of children – both sexually and carnally, as pedophiles penetrate their bodies, or drink their blood, or worse.

The Ortolan Bunting: Forbidden Fruit of the Elites

The endangered ortolan bunting is a songbird whose preparation as food has been forbidden by the French government, but there are chefs who illegally prepare and serve them. “To prepare the French delicacy ortolan bunting, one must capture the tiny songbird as it attempts to migrate south for the winter, force-feed it much like the witch from ‘Hansel and Gretel’ fatten up her hapless victims, and, finally, drown it in a vat of Armagnac brandy. Once the ortolan is dead (and, thanks to the brandy, marinated), it is cooked, plucked, and served.

The diner traditionally veils their face with a napkin before consuming the bird – bones, feet, head, and everything but the beak – in a single bite. In the words of the Telegraph’s Harry Wallop, ‘The napkin is partly to keep in all the aromas of the dish, partly to disguise you have to spit out some of the bigger bones. But, mostly, because diners wish to hide the shame of eating such a beautiful creature from the eyes of God.’”

The eating of the ortolan bird is seen, among pedophiles, as a metaphor for the consumption of children. Curiously enough, this unusual food is often described as Harry Wallop describes the bird in The Telegraph: “A single ortolan bird is no bigger than a baby’s fist and weighs less than an ounce.” It is a forbidden fruit many elites relish. And the practice of eating the wee songbird is well-known in Hollywood; so ubiquitous is the practice that its accurate depiction is enticingly put on display in a scene of the television series Hannibal.

The Epstein Red Pill: People Awaken to the Reality of Satanic Pedophilia

In a world where Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs have exposed the pedophilia of Hollywood and DC elites, the true size of the problem is beginning to become undeniable. Now, people are beginning to learn that the “ritualistic Satanic abuse of children who are used for various ceremonies, sacrifices, and rituals” is involved. Children have been hurt and even killed, and those who have carried out many of the heinous acts involved are from the top echelons of power in Hollywood and DC.

And then there is the NXIVM scandal which recently saw Keith Raniere tried for heinous crimes involving “racketeering, sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of children, and human trafficking, among other offenses.” Smallville actress Allison Mack was a high-level member of NXIVM who participated in the trafficking of children and women for use as sex slaves.

According to Nicole Chavez, reporting for CNN, “Prosecutors said Mack was near the top of the pyramid with Raniere and ‘directly or implicitly required’ her [sex] slaves to engage in sexual activity with Raniere.” Clare Bronfman, the “Seagram liquor heiress,” served for over a decade on the NXIVM board. But the presence of Hollywood and establishment elites is perhaps to be expected. More surprising would be an absence of such people.

A Decrease in Judeo-Christian Cultural Standards Means an Increase in Satanic Norms

According to Caroline Goddard, “Corey Feldman says the troubled life and death of his best friend Corey Haim was caused by one thing and one thing only: A Hollywood pedophile.” So, all of this impacts the way people view pedophilia, and many are now beginning to realize that this child-damaging – indeed child-killing – culture increases in direct relationship to the decrease in positive valuation of Judeo-Christian cultural norms.

As people brainwashed by the universities and the mass-media (into no longer valuing Western moral norms) leave the nation’s colleges and start voting for bad politicians over good ones, the erosion of freedom, love, and goodness becomes a trending “new normal” that endangers the culture of the Golden Rule by establishing a culture based upon Satanic values that go against the Judeo-Christian commandment to choose life.

However, this immoral Satanic juggernaut may soon be turned aside, as more and more people awaken to what is happening. Ricky Gervais, who played host to the 2020 Golden Globes, must have sensed that an awakening public was ripe for viewing a serious roasting of Hollywood elites, as he prepared to tell the unadulterated truth about them, under the guise of a darkly comic monologue, outing their criminal culture of pedophilia in the process.

Ricky Gervais Exposed Hollywood’s Evil Culture of Pedophilia

Comedians are categorically perhaps the most intelligent of stage performers. But few have the courage to take the behind-the-scenes wickedness of an industry to task, as Ricky Gervais has done. Gervais, who delivered a scathing opening monologue at the 2020 Globes, was fearless in his takedown of Hollywood’s irredeemable pedophile culture and everybody connected to it; and Gervais seemed to relish every minute of his revelatory spree.

Here are a few of Gervais’s pointed witticisms: 1) “In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world. People from every background. They all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for ya. Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes. Shut up. Shut up. I don’t care. I don’t care”; 2) “You could binge-watch the entire first season of Afterlife instead of watching this show. That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself ’cause his wife dies of cancer and it’s still more fun than this.

Spoiler alert, season two is on the way, so in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up. I know he’s your friend but I don’t care”; and 3) “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘Come on, Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50-something.’”

Even black comedy must have a basis in truth to be risible – whether the nervous reaction of laughter be of a jocular or a more anxious variety. The shock and surprise on the faces of the Hollywood elites in attendance at the Globes bore silent testimony to the fact that Gervais was definitely over the target.

Ricky Gervais, in his own iconoclastic way, was addressing a serious topic that needed to be exposed. Gervais’ monologue has gone viral on YouTube – one such posting having received over 15.2 million views, as of this writing! – and has helped many to wake up to the issue of pedophilia for the first time. Perhaps, after the terrible Satano-pedophilic display of 2019, Gervais figured the elites were overdue for their come-uppance, by means of a brutally honest, pain-provoking, and wickedly comic tongue-lashing.

