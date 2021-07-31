Bill Maher supports American values as he blasts WOKEistas

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Bill Maher blasted the dangerous WOKE culture during his show last night. He explains that “the cancel culture is an insanity that is swallowing up the world.” It’s worthy of “Stalin’s Russia.”

“Snitches and bitches are not liberal.”

Watch:


  4. He must remember the we may disagree but I’ll fight for you right to disagree days.
    Back when teevee and radio had all viewpoints with no censors.
    I used to listen to left leaning shows just to hear what they were on about but nobody really wanted them and the ratings were abysmal.
    What a Scorched Earth Long March wasteland is this burnt down Western Civ.

