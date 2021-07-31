Bill Maher supports American values as he blasts WOKEistas

















Bill Maher blasted the dangerous WOKE culture during his show last night. He explains that “the cancel culture is an insanity that is swallowing up the world.” It’s worthy of “Stalin’s Russia.”

“Snitches and bitches are not liberal.”

Watch:

How bad does this atmosphere we're living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world? #WokeOlympics pic.twitter.com/P9rJNs6nrs — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 31, 2021

