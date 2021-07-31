CDC Director said they’re thinking about mandating the vaccine federally

















Bret Baier grilled CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday, asking if she supports or foresees a federal vaccine mandate.

Walensky told “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier that she and President Biden are “looking into” whether or not to establish a mandate.

“Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?” Baier asked.

“That’s something that I think the administration is looking into. It’s something that I think we are looking to see approval of from the vaccine,” Walensky replied.

“Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, I have nothing further to say on that except that we are looking into those policies.”

That is clearly unconstitutional. We can’t allow the government to get away with forcing people to inject an experimental drug into people.

Baier noted that a lot of Americans believe they should control what goes into their body.

“I completely understand the pushback,” she responded, adding that the COVID jab would not be the first vaccine to be mandated for institutions like public schools and the like – as polio, pertussis and other shots are already standardized.

She clearly doesn’t understand.

Baier also pressed Walensky on concerns that the government continues to issue mitigation guidance and edicts to Americans, while there are continuing reports of untested, unvaccinated or symptomatic illegal immigrants flowing over the southern border into Texas from Mexico as the crisis there intensifies.

He offered the case of a viewer whose family lives in Austria and has not been able to visit due to EU and US restrictions, but has watched coverage of migrants continuing unimpeded in that regard into the United States.

But, she went on to claim that the “quite high” infection rate in southern states cannot be completely attributed to the border crisis:

“I think what we really need to do is spend our time getting our communities vaccinated to getting our individuals vaccinated to prevent disease from transmitting in our communities.”

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

