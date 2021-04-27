Bill O’Reilly explains what’s happening to us









“Marxists know, based on history, that the way you take over a government is to create hatred among the people. So they hate each other. So, it happened in Russia in the Russian Revolution when the communists took over from the Czar.

“Communists convinced the majority of Russians to hate the czar…That’s what happened in Cuba when Castro and his minions convinced the Cubans to hate Batista, who was very hate-able. Very corrupt.

“That’s what you do, you teach them to hate. So, they hated Donald Trump, the President of the United States. Hated his guts. Now he’s gone. Now, who do they hate? The police and white privilege. So, if you’re white, you have privilege automatically, no matter if you live in a poor shack in Kentucky, in Appalachia, you still have white privilege. That’s what Marxists do.”

The Black Lives Matter agitators and Antifa are Marxists, Marxist-Leninists, and Stalinists. They are clever and very dangerous. It’s not only them, of course. The Democrat Party is creating hatred.

The BLM founders are “living large,” as they rake in donations. BLM is already adopted by corporations, athletes, and movie stars, O’Reilly said. They motivate by dividing people.

O’Reilly asked his viewers, how many are so angry about what is happening to this country that you despise BLM, LeBron, Kaepernick, and George Clooney, and so on?

“It’s working. You hate them, they hate you.”

The three top Democrats, Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden are using the stain against America — racism — to paint the U.S. as a bad country, a country only worthy of hate.

There’s more in this clip from last night’s podcast, but you should know that Biden was always a racist. He was good friends with racist Jesse Helms and other segregationists who pushed his career forward.

Watch:

BillOReilly.com

Related