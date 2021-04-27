Cali pressured social media techs to censor 2020 election posts









Big Tech is working with the government to censor anyone who disagrees with the leftist narrative.

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 540 pages and a supplemental four pages of documents from the office of the Secretary of State of California revealing state officials pressured social media companies (Twitter, Facebook, Google (YouTube)) to censor posts about the 2020 election.

Judicial Watch noted that the California secretary of state’s office has targeted their content, falsely claiming it is misinformation. They demanded social media companies remove their videos.

“These new documents suggest a conspiracy against the First Amendment rights of Americans by the California Secretary of State, the Biden campaign operation, and Big Tech,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The documents included “misinformation briefings” emails that were compiled by communications firm SKDK.

Jenna Dresner, a senior public information officer for the Office of Election Cybersecurity, admitted to the role of the secretary of state’s office is to enforce spying on Americans.

“We don’t take down posts, that is not our role to play,” Dresner said. “We alert potential sources of misinformation to the social media companies and we let them make that call based on community standards they created.”

The firm lists Biden for President as their top client of 2020. The documents show how the state agency successfully pressured YouTube to censor a Judicial Watch video concerning the vote by mail and a Judicial Watch lawsuit settlement about California voter roll clean-up.

Judicial Watch obtained the records requests after a December 2020 report surfaced that the state agency was surveilling, tracking, and seeking to censor the speech of Americans.

